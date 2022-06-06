Tablescaping: 5 Ways to Style Your Dining Table at Home

Looking to transform your dining table into one of those picturesque, Instagrammable sets? Here are 5 dining table ideas for 5 distinct dining occasions you could try at home.

Although Bangkok boasts an abundant number of luxurious restaurants around town, we also stan home-cooked and mum-made classics in our own four walls. But could comfort meals at home actually be at par with those dinners at the fancy restaurants?

Let us introduce you to one of the newly-emerged terms of 2022: ‘tablescaping’. Quite straightforwardly, tablescaping is the deliberate art of setting your dining table to suit the environment and mood of your feast. It requires an eye for minute details such as the colour and texture of table cloth, the material of utensils, and the types of decorations on the table.

These meticulous details could elevate your dining experience to another level. If you’re not sure where to start, browse through these ideas for table set inspiration and try them out at your own home.

An Al Fresco Dining Table

Outdoor dining in your backyard garden goes well with light, natural tones, and spring colours like green, white, and yellow. Important spring symbolism like a basket of flowers is always pleasant to the eyes and also matches with the outdoor backdrop of your alfresco lunch or dinner.

A Romantic Date Night

For a romantic dinner, don’t miss the chance to arrange some roses and other deep-red flowers on the table and match them with the tone of your plates and utensils. A bunch of scented candles will not only fill the room with aromatic scents but also set the scene with intimate, dimmed yellow light.

A Home-Coming Brunch

A family get-together Sunday brunch is our favourite meal. Brunch is best served in an intimate, laid-back environment, for which cool tone tablecloths and plates are the best options. There’s no need to be heavy on decoration, for there should be room for face-to-face conversations to transpire. Also, don’t forget to select large-size plates for guests so they can go all-in with the feast.

Breakfast by the Sea

A feast at your vacation home is another way to relax and avoid the bustling tourists at the popular restaurants. If you’re within sound range of the ocean waves, we’d strongly encourage a diaphanous blue and mint dinner set. Transparent glassware, faded blue napkins and tablecloths, and blue dishes are enough to bring you closer to the sea.

Toddler’s Tea Party

Your little ones’ dream of a fairy tale tea party can come true with some planned ornamentations. For children, the key elements lie in the centre-piece. Use playful elements such as toys or dolls, or even sugar carvings of their favourite characters. You might want to substitute plastic plates for safety in this occasion, but the table can still feel cosy with paired napkins, napery, and tablecloths.