CDGRE is the latest dining experience in Bangkok that combines eating, drinking and fashion in a super collaboration between the Carnival team, chefs Gaggan Anand and the magical twins, Thomas & Mathias Sühring.

Under the concept of Drink by Chef Gaggan Anand, Eat by Sühring and Wear by Carnival, this restaurant, retail and coffee space ticks the boxes in many ways. Want to get coffee? Want a good meal? Want to do some shopping while waiting for your food, friend, or date? Because the three parties that have come together are the best in their fields, one can expect that the three aspects of CDGRE will all be equally spectacular.

Eat: Best dishes by Thomas and Mathias Sühring

The best dishes not to miss this week are the ones from ‘Eat by Sühring’. A new flavour from their Yen Akat venue, this unique eatery is all about fun and comfort that paints a different colour from their menu at the main restaurant.

Enjoy the twins’ signature dishes like the pork knuckle and Brotzeit picnic, or for something different to tease the palate, the Carbonara Explosion. Of course, aside from savouries, don’t forget the treats inspired by German pastries and bakeries. Think Crème Brulée Berliners or a Sneakers Strietzel to end the meal.

Note: Not only are they scrumptious, but the limited availability also means you should book your tables and try them before they’re gone.

Drink: Coffee by Gaggan Anand

Aside from food, there’s also ‘Drink by Chef Gaggan Anand’. While renowned for his culinary creations, Gaggan is also an avid coffee lover who has travelled far and wide to seek the best cafés and coffee blends. It is only fitting then that his new project would shift from bites to beverages served at the shop’s slow bar by a crew of talented baristas.

Wear: Carnival

Carnival is probably one of the most popular streetwear labels in town—especially after their recent collaboration with Netflix to launch Squid Game and other K-drama-inspired merchandise. Shop for exclusive items at the Gift Shop, where the Carnival team will be designing CDGRE’s branded collection in Carnival-esque designs. Prepare to shop for coffee ware, bags and other lifestyle products.

Visit CDGRE at G Floor, Siam Paragon.