Eleven Madison Park Retains Its Three Michelin Stars – even after Turning Fully Vegan

By Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
07 Oct 2022
Wine & Dine
Eleven Madison Park, one of America’s most critically acclaimed restaurants, held three Michelin stars for years. Last year, it turned fully vegan, and despite the challenge of going meatless, has still managed to hold on to all three stars in the 2022 edition of the guide.

Eleven Madison Park Holds its Three Michelin Stars

Image credit: Eleven Madison Park

Helmed by Chef Daniel Humm, Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan is one of the most difficult-to-book restaurants in New York City. Known for its sumptuous dishes like suckling pig and lavender glazed duck, the place sent a skeptical disturbance to fans when Chef Daniel announced to go plant-based when they reopened post-lockdown last year.

Image credit: Eleven Madison Park

Nevertheless, the Eleven Madison Park proven to maintain, if not augment, the creativity and complexity of flavours for which it is so loved. Announced at the Michelin ceremony in Hudson Yards on October 6, 2022, the restaurant continues to be one of the city’s finest three Michelin star restaurants. It is also the only vegan restaurant in the world with this many stars. An interesting movement on the dining scene, and now definitely a must-book destination for all plant-based diners.

Find out more about Eleven Madison Park here.

[Hero and featured image credit: Eleven Madison Park]

Eleven Madison Park New York Three Michelin Stars

Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.
