Mark Your Calendars Now for An Exclusive Gastronomic Collaboration by Blue by Alain Ducasse and Meta Singapore

It’s another culinary dream come true when two of Southeast Asia’s leading Michelin-starred restaurants meet for an intriguing and exciting collaboration. This time, Executive Chef Wilfrid Hocquet of Blue by Alain Ducasse will be sharing his kitchen with Chef Sun Kim of Meta Singapore to celebrate and fuse their distinctive culinary stories together into an immersive eight-course gastronomic feast overlooking the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

This unique collaboration, which, we dare say, will surely mark one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences of ours, will be happening for two nights only on 28 and 29 of August.

The exclusive dinner course, complete with Blue and Meta’s best creations, is priced at THB 8,550++ per person, along with a stellar wine pairing curated by Head Sommelier Morgan Daniel also available for THB 4,250++.

Chef Sun Kim of Meta Singapore

Launched in 2016 and tucked in one of Singapore’s most evolving neighbourhoods in the Bukit Pasoh conservation area in the heart of Keong Sai, Meta Singapore quickly became a favourite among the Singaporean gastronomy scene with its creative and seamless blending of East and West cuisines, led by the visions of Chef Sun Kim.

Meta, short for metamorphosis, speaks true to its name. Its picture-perfect rendition of East-meets-West cuisine and classy, yet contemporary and minimalist design have earned the restaurant a Michelin Star for four consecutive years – 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

This, of course, is mostly thanks to Chef Sun, who, inspired by his Korean heritage, merges the flavourful cuisine with Japanese culinary touches and Western culinary training to present an ingenious combination of elegant presentations and subtle flavours. This, along with the incorporation of a myriad of seasonal produce and indigenous ingredients, have earned Meta a rank at No.20 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, a spot on 2021’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants List as a new entry at No. 95, as well as being named the “American Express One To Watch.”

An unmissable experience

Here’s the unmistakable, important reason why fans of the gastronomy world should not miss out on: this cross-collaboration between the two seemingly diverse chefs will tell a rather singular story that is the foundation of their unique creations – the history and heritage of Chef Wilfrid’s French traditional cooking and Chef Sun’s Korean roots and legacy, married with their cross-cultural inspirations from around the world to create a subtle, yet engrossing East-meets-West dining experience.

The eight-course menu is split equally between the two: four by Blue, and four by Meta. Among others, be sure to look forward to JUL-GAJAMI by Meta, serving a pan-seared rough-scale flounder with grilled squid, watercress tempura and a sauce made from fish bones, trout roe, chilli and chives, PORK BELLY by Blue, serving welfare pork belly confit for 36 hours stuffed with chanterelle mushrooms, black pudding and marinated with bourbon, and MEMIL, a dessert menu by Meta serving caramelised buckwheat and barley cream, and topped with a dulcey shell with injeolmi mousse filled with doenjang caramel.

For these two nights, we will be seeing the signature vision of Chef Wilfrid’s imaginative, soulful cooking rooted in French tradition and blended with Thai local delicacies along with Chef Sun’s exceptional example of East-meets-West philosophy in marrying his Korean heritage, Japanese culinary touches, and Western culinary training together into a unique celebration of the two talented chefs’ stories.

Blue by Alain Ducasse is located on the first floor of ICONLUXE, in ICONSIAM and is open from Thursdays to Mondays.

For reservations, email: reservations@blue-alainducasse.com, call: 065-731-2346, or make your reservations online at: http://bit.ly/3ilswKf.