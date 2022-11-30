10 Festive Hampers That Make for Perfect Gifts This Christmas 2022

December is here, and one of its greatest rituals has already emerged, the festive hampers.

A truly delightful and versatile gift, these festive hampers from five-star hotels around Bangkok promise the beginning of a captivating festive season. These festive hampers are filled with premium holiday treats, bottles, and utensils which are all carefully curated to be gifted to your loved ones. As every year, we’re spoiled for choice as there are various options for hamper materials, gift items, and sizes to choose from.

[Hero and featured image credit: The St. Regis Bangkok]

10 Festive Hampers to Pick This Christmas 2022

Anantara Siam Bangkok has curated four versions of Christmas hampers that contain the most delectable treats imaginable. While the Classic Treasure has all the seasonal essentials like fruitcake and premium tea with an add-on option of bottled gifts, the Mocha & Muffins Treasure spotlights chocolate treats and organic Thai honey. The Wicker Treasure, on the other hand, comes in an eco-friendly wicker hamper containing gourmet products and a bottle of grape juice. Last but not least, the Signature Treasure provides a range of spirits along with sumptuous brownies, cookies, jams, and tea. The best of all worlds.

Available at Mocha & Muffins until January 15, 2023. Prices start from THB1,800+. For reservations, contact 02 126 8866.

An impressive range of Festive Magical Treats have been curated by Executive Pastry Chef Alex Hekimov of the Shangri-La Bangkok to serve all kinds of holiday cravings. To start with, take to the classic Christmas Hamper Deluxe Set or the Christmas Hamper Premium Set. Many other individual treats are also exclusively created for this season like the Gingerbread House, Chocolate Christmas Tree, Chocolate Santa Claus, and Chocolate Snow Man.

Prices start from THB250. For reservations, contact 02 236 7777 extension 6239.

With sustainability and local produce as its main theme, the holiday hamper from Capella Bangkok is inclusive of Chardim tea, makuean-injected sea salt, sumptuous Christmas fruit cake, and macarons. Available in medium and large sizes, guests can choose to bubble things up with the addition of the hotel’s Signature Champagne from Vranken House in the large-size hampers.

Prices start from THB4,000. For reservations, contact 02 098 3888.

Three choices of eco-friendly hampers are offered at the 137 Pillars Suites & Residences. While the Non Edibles Hamper, with a diffuser, a coffee drip box, and a candle, is suitable for those valuing practicality, the Sweet Hamper is made for those with a sweet tooth. It includes Kanvela chocolate, macarons, and a mixed berry crumble. For the most indulgent choice, the Best of 2022 Hamper brings together all the premium edibles and non-edibles in one bag. If you still can’t choose, design your own hamper with the à la carte option.

Prices start from THB1,600. For reservations, contact 02 079 7000.

Reflecting on the royal roots of the hotel, The Athenee Hotel’s three distinct hampers are designed in elegant, neutral colours and design. The hampers come in three distinct variations: Deluxe, Signature and Kandhavas. Included is a homemade gingerbread house, Christmas stollen, butterfly cookies, panettone, pralines, Christmas pudding, and more.

Available until January 31, 2023. Prices start from THB1,990. For reservations, contact 02 650 8800.

The one and only Exquisite Festive Luxury Hamper includes a premium selection of seasonal sweets and savouries, contained within a classic cream leather case that could be reused as a lockable box. The highlight is definitely a bottle of Follador Prosecco D.O.C. Treviso Extra Dry and The St. Regis’s iconic Little JJ Teddy Bear. Apart from these, there are also much-loved treats like Christmas panettone, plum cake, mince pies, and goat cheese.

Available at The Lounge until January 31, 2023, priced at THB8,200 net. For reservations, contact 02 207 7777.

The festive gold hamper of the Siam Kempinski Hotel is not only strikingly impressive, but it also contains mouthwatering sweets and savouries inside. In the Nutcracker Parade collection, you will see a mini fruit cake, black truffle and salted butter cookies, curry and coconut granola, and a Dresden stollen. As for the larger Frosty’s Indulgence hamper, a trio of jams, pralines, a reindeer doll, and more is added. For a truly bespoke hamper, a personalised version is also available.

Available at Hanuman Bar. Prices start at THB2,999+ per set. For reservations, contact 02 162 9000.

The Kimpton Maa-Lai’s holiday creations are always fascinating. This year’s Merry Maa-Lai Hampers come in two variations. The first one is a collection of 12 indulgent treats including a chocolate box, olive Snocciolate Taggiasche, amaretti cookies, German Christmas stollen, Ottavia cranberry panettone, and a few more special items in a fabric tote. To go the extra mile, opt for the Elevated Merry Maa-Lai hamper which comes in a sleek leather basket.

Prices start at THB4,900 net. For reservations, contact 02 056 9999.

Starting from the traditional classics to more luxurious treats, the three options of festive hampers from the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park are to-die-for. The Siam Tea Room Hamper is filled with the tea room’s favourites like gingerbread men, candy canes, and stollen cake, whilst the Marquis Hamper adds the iconic fruitcake. The Queen’s Park Hamper brings all the goodness into one basket with local hilltribe honey, pineapple and raisin jam, and Siamaya craft chocolates.

Available at Siam Tea Room until January 15, 2023. Prices start at THB1,800. For reservations, contact 02 059 5999.

Amari Watergate has launched its festive hampers under a Sustainably Conscious theme. Comprised of only sustainable goodies, the hampers are available in Sai-Fon and Yam-Yen variations, where you will find a set of moisturisers from Breeze Spa and a whole bunch of environmentally friendly edibles. In addition to that, a portion of the hamper sales will also be donated to the Foundation for the Welfare of the Mentally Challenged of Thailand, too.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 653 9000.