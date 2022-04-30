We know that fine dining is all about quality over quantity, but these restaurants are kind enough to extend our happy hours with a lengthy tasting menu. Here are 5 restaurants in Bangkok with some of the longest multi-course menus.

While some fine dining restaurants present a most delectable 4-course menu, there are some that will offer up to 24 distinct dishes. These fine dining restaurants are the answer for those who crave to explore a multitude of creativity by renowned chefs, and prefer to spend a few more hours enjoying the experience.

[Hero and featured image credit: Canvas]

Fine dining restaurants in Bangkok with the longest tasting menus

At this progressive Thai-Chinese restaurant, Chef Pam of Potong brings together the five elements and the five senses with a 24-course ‘Memories of Textures and Spices’ Chef’s Tasting Menu. Explore salt, acid, spice, texture, and the Maillard reaction through this complex menu that features ingredients like blood clam and pomegranate, pork tongue and gingko ravigot, opium tube and hazelnut praline, and much more.

‘Memories of Textures and Spices’ Chef’s Tasting Menu at Potong is available until May 14, 2022 at THB4,500++ per person.

The most creative blend of international, Thai, and street food flavours exists at Canvas. Spotlighting art and sustainability as one of the core values, Canvas harvests the best local ingredients and serves them up in an inspired 22-course menu. Watch the chef paint the flavours on the blank canvas that is your plate at the counter bar for the ultimate experience.

Canvas’ 22-course menu is priced at THB6,000+ per person.

The first runner-up in the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list and the acquirer of two Michelin stars, Sorn brings authentically intense, spicy, and flavourful Thai food to the fine dining stage. The 15-course Thai fine dining menu will direct you through various aspects of Thai delicacies cooked from locally-sourced ingredients. Given its massive popularity, it’s better to get in line as soon as possible, as Sorn is often fully booked for months in advance.

Sorn’s 15-course is priced at THB4,800 per person.

American Chef Dan Bark expands the scene of Progressive American cuisine in Bangkok with the coming of Cadence. The naturally complex flavours of ingredients are artfully crafted in a 14-course dinner menu here. Wonderful creations like Kagoshima wagyu and coconut, Hokkaido Scallop with kale, and many more comprise the extensive list.

Cadence dinner menu is priced at THB4,800++ per person.

For two days only, Chef Marina Balakrishnan is coming to Bangkok to serve a traditional 27-part Sadya brunch at HERE. Flown in all the way from Kerala, Chef Marina specialises in the traditional vegetarian meal served on a banana leaf, which is considered a religious meal with respect to Ayurvedic principals. An ideal event to explore Sadya’s community through food and a community-forward eating experience, the 27-course menu is an impressive cultural event.

27-part sadya meal will take place for two hours on April 30 and May 1, 2022 at 11am. It is priced at THB1,600++ per person. For reservations, contact 097-140-5647.