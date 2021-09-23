Treat Yourself to these Food Care Packages from our Favourite Bakeries

Sometimes, all we need is a dose of sweetness for that energy boost to get us through the day. Here are some of Bangkok’s best baked goods boxes that double as food care packages for an afternoon treat.

(Main and featured image: Drop by Dough)

Drop by Dough

If you’re searching for sugary delicacies to restore that good energy back into your day, we recommend getting yourself a food care package by Drop by Dough. They’re recognised as one of Bangkok’s talk-of-the-town picks when it comes to handcrafted doughnuts and coffee. Their flavourful doughnut selection ranges from Berry Rose and Caramel Biscuits, to Salted Cinnamon Sugar and Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. To complete the pairing, order yourself a glass of refreshing Sparkling Black Orange or Cream Coffee for that final pick-me-up.

Order here.

The Rolling Pinn

Dubbed as ‘Bangkok’s sexiest bakery’, The Rolling Pinn is all about being bold. This pink care package contains a selection of highly addictive bites, and is a great treat for a cheat day. With this hand-picked box set, you’ll get to choose from chunky cookies, soft brownies, and cakes. Our top picks include the ‘Death by Chocolate Cookie Cake’ that’s delicately filled with dark Valrhona chocolate and a touch of sea- alt, followed by the bite-sized brownies, which are made of 70% dark Valrhona Chocolate, Nutella, and hazelnut with a sprinkle of salt.

Order here.

Sarnies Bangkok

Moving on to the savoury side, check out the latest DIY Bagel box set by Sarnies Bangkok. This mouth-watering care package consists of six freshly-baked bagels, pastrami, bread & butter Pickles, and whole grain beer mustard. Whether it’s for a mini breakfast or brunch break, this food care package is certainly one you must try at least twice.

Order here.

A Keen House

Another hype we’ve seen all over social media is this ‘A Keen Box’ set by A Keen House. It’s an ideal breakfast care package that features a coffee (cold Brew, Americano, or latte), non-coffee (Chocolate, Honey Lemon, or Rosemary Iced Tea), bread (ciabatta, multigrain, sourdough, brioche, or croissant), and bread spread (French Onion, Bacon Cheddar, or Truffle Aioli). Recently, A Keen House has also introduced its ‘A KEEN Beverage Box’ where you can order up to 8 drinks to share with family, friends, or colleagues.

Order here.

Siam Kempinski Bangkok

To fulfil your afternoon treat craving all the way, try the family-sized Pastry Tower by the Siam Kempinski Bangkok Hotel, comprising of 24 miniature pastries. The fancy care package tower contains mini versions of a butter croissant, almond croissant, chocolate croissant, fruit Danish, coconut Danish, chocolate doughnut, sausage roll, bacon quiche, sugar brioche, ham and cheese puff, muffin, and a soft roll. All ‘Kempinski Pastry Tower’ sets are also served together with two selections of jam, two servings of butter, and one choice of cold drink.

Order here.