This Next-Level Frittata is Packed with Homemade Pesto, Arugula, and Salmon

Frittatas are ideal for brunch because they can serve several people, and are also easy to make in advance and serve once your guests arrive (we also love a good frittata for dinner). Fillings can range from herb-forward to combinations like potato, salami, and cheese. In an episode of F&W Cooks, chef Eric Adjepong goes all out with his delicious Salmon and Arugula Frittata recipe with Pesto. It not only includes a homemade spinach-basil pesto, but is filled with shallot, arugula, cooked flaked salmon, and tangy goat cheese. Even better, Adjepong crowns the frittata with smoked salmon and fresh dill after cooking it. The end result is a satisfying, impressive centrepiece for your brunch menu that asks for only an hour of your time — and it’s well worth it.

Frittata Recipe

Whip up the pesto

For the pesto sauce, you’ll need both fresh basil and spinach (coarsely chopped), as well as grated Parmesan cheese, olive oil, fresh lemon juice, toasted pine nuts, coarsely chopped garlic cloves, and kosher salt. Feel free to use either a mortar and pestle, blender, or food processor to bring it together — Adjepong uses a mortar and pestle in this episode. Season it with a final hit of salt to taste and get ready to make the frittata.

Start cooking the Frittata ingredients

Next, heat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, and whisk together the large eggs, whole milk, and some of the pesto in a medium bowl. Melt the ghee in the hot skillet, and make sure there’s enough to coat the pan. If you can’t find ghee, Adjepong recommends using olive oil or avocado oil, “something with a decent smoke point.” (Don’t use butter; its smoke point is too low for this recipe.)

Add the sliced shallots to the skillet next, followed by the fresh thyme, red chilli flakes, and a big pinch of kosher salt and pepper. Sweat the shallots out, stirring often, until they begin to soften and become fragrant, which should take two to three minutes. Then, add the arugula and let it wilt for a minute or two.

Pour in the eggs and bake

Here’s where the eggs come in: Pour the egg mixture over the cooked vegetables in the skillet and let it cook for two to three minutes until the eggs are partially set, lifting the edges so the uncooked egg can flow underneath. Add the cooked flaked salmon and the fresh crumbled goat cheese on top, and then transfer the skillet to a 218°C oven to bake for about 10 minutes until the centre is set.

Serve

Once the frittata is done and out of the oven, let it rest for five minutes before you cut a slice. Don’t forget to top it with smoked salmon and dill for the full experience.

“Oh my gosh, I’m having a moment,” Adjepong says as he tries the frittata.

This story first appeared on www.foodandwine.com

