Gaggan Anand Announces Chef’s Table Plans for Bangkok, Singapore and Fukuoka

Renowned chef Gaggan Anand is coming to three Asian cities with chef’s table experiences. The cities on his radar are Bangkok, Singapore and Japan’s Fukuoka.

Anand shared the news through a post on Instagram on 15 June. Starting with the words “GAGGAN FROM 2023”, the chef revealed the plan for the three cities.

“We will only be a chef table experience which will open when we are in 3 of these cities, we will be like Gypsies cooking traveling and having a ITINERANT chef life,” he wrote in the caption of the post, which carried pictures of famous landmarks of the cities.

“Will it be a HUSTLE or HASSLE or HIPSTERS .. only time will tell,” he added.

Anand clarified in a note in the post that the dining experience will not be “a pop up but only active when we are physically present in that city.”

Gaggan Anand and his Bangkok connection

Kolkata-born Anand is set to hold an exclusive chef’s table experience for 14 guests in Bangkok on 8 August 2022. The reservations for the same will open in July.

“I miss cooking in Bangkok,” Anand said in an Instagram post on 13 June, announcing his arrival in the city with which he shares a storied relation.

Anand is hailed as one of the finest culinary masters of the contemporary world. He once operated his eponymous restaurant in Bangkok, which closed in August 2019.

That restaurant was voted No.1 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants a record four times from 2015 to 2018.

A maverick in the culinary scene, Anand is also noted for his sustainability-driven approach to cooking.

“Food sustainability is a whole package. It’s ingredients, it’s recipes, it’s cooking, it’s lifestyle, it’s ideas. It’s a whole idea to recycle life and everything around it,” Gaggan told Lifestyle Asia Bangkok in October 2021.

And come what may, Anand matches his love for cooking and environment with a never-give-up attitude. Earlier in 2021, he was forced to walk away from his Michelin starred establishment named Gaggan but he rapidly returned to the top of the game the same year with another diner named Gaggan Anand.

Cooking at the Mandala Club

Anand’s Bangkok pop-up will follow the end of his residency at Singapore’s Mandala Club on 30 June.

The Mandala Club is hosting a special event named Last Supper under him, in which 15 of Singapore’s finest culinary masters will combine forces with Anand for a gourmet cook-out.

It is not clear what would be on offer for guests at Anand’s upcoming Bangkok pop-up, but his signature dish is something known as Lick It Up. The name is quite literal; guests actually lick the food off the plates to feel the greatest pleasure of delectable delights such as chutneys, purees and jams.

