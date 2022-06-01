High Tea Hop: Afternoon Tea Sets to Try this June

Treat yourself to these elegant and colourful afternoon tea sets in Bangkok this June 2022.

June’s afternoon tea sets are inspired by several creative events and elements, from a royal trip to a teddy bear plushie. The best part? All of these mouthwatering delicacies also come with a stunning view. Here’s our pick of the best afternoon tea sets to try this June.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Sukhothai Bangkok]

International Picnic Day and Teddy Bear Picnic Day are gloriously celebrated at The St. Regis Bar with the latest ‘Picnic with Little JJ’ afternoon tea. As the Little JJ teddy bear was named after the founder John Jacob “JJ” Astor IV, The St. Regis is taking this opportunity to gift guests who bring their own soft toy to the event with a complimentary mocktail. Overlooking the lush green Royal Bangkok Sports Club, the sweet and savoury parade includes Caramel Macchiato Mousse, Honey Lemon Pudding with White Chocolate and Yuzu Caviar, Smoked Salmon with Horseradish Mousse and Caviar, Potato and Truffle Cream and more.

‘Picnic with Little JJ’ afternoon tea is available during 2pm-5pm until July 31, 2022, priced at THB1,800++ per two persons. For reservations and further information, call 02 207 7777, or visit the website.

The dynamic ambience of the Lobby Lounge serves as the perfect backdrop for ‘The Royal Collection Afternoon Tea’ at the Shangri-La Bangkok. Inspired by the scenic route of King Rama IX and Queen Sirikit, all the wonderful delicacies are made to represent each country they have been to, like the French Choux Swan, Vietnamese Coffee Tart, Australian Lamington, Malaysian Pandan Chiffon Cake, American Peanut Butter Pie, and German Black Forest Our Way. On top of that, fresh strawberries from the Royal Project will be used along with premium-grade chocolate.

‘The Royal Collection Afternoon Tea’ is served until June 30, 2022, priced at THB1,999 net for two persons. For more information and reservations, call 02 236 7777 or visit the hotel’s website.

In this elegant collaboration between the Lobby Salons and Thai jewellery brand Matara, the ‘Legacy of Pearls’ afternoon tea set is a sublime showdown of bursting flavours and beautiful gemstones. Chef Antonio Yang and his team will be presenting delicately crafted bites like Poached Oysters, Ricotta Truffle Mousse Puff Pastry, and Chicken Liver Mousse with Orange Pearl, all of which resemble the shape and colour of beautiful pearls and gemstones.

The ‘Legacy of Pearls’ afternoon tea set is served Monday to Friday during 1.30pm-4.30pm for THB1,450++ per person. Available until August 31, 2022. For more information and reservation, contact 02 344 8888 or visit the website.

The riverside sanctuary takes guests on an endless epicurean journey with its ‘Floral and Herbal-Themed’ afternoon tea set by the calming lily ponds. The sumptuous set incorporates the best of East and West, with timeless Asian floral-infused teas and French patisseries like scones, Sakura Delight, Chocolate Earl Grey Tart, Taraba Crab and Herb Ramoulade, amongst others. To elevate the experience, pair with Capella Bangkok’s Signature Diamant Champagne bottled exclusively by the Vranken Pommery house.

The Capella Signature High Tea Experience is available daily during 12pm-6pm, priced at THB3,000++ per two persons. For more information and reservations, call 02 098 3888 or visit the website.