High Tea Hop: Afternoon Tea Sets to Try this March 2022

Treat yourself to these various themed afternoon tea sets this March 2022.

Although the festive months have passed, high tea hoppers can still indulge in these delectable bite-sized sweets and savouries. The themes are plenty, from a post-Valentine’s Day love-themed afternoon tea set, to a Thai heritage ensemble. Here are our top picks.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Okura Prestige Bangkok]

To welcome the blooming season of the camellia flower in Japan, Up & Above Restaurant and Bar has arranged a beautiful ‘Tsubaki Afternoon Tea.’ You’ll find Hokkaido milk pudding, chocolate and cherry cremeaux, red current and Tsubaki chocolate praline on the sweets menu. For savouries, Norwegian salmon and wasabi sando, egg mimosa charcoal bun and wild forest mushroom Vol eau Vent are the highlights to cut the sweetness. A choice of Sparkling Rosé or Perrier-Jouët Champagne can also be included.

‘Tsubaki Afternoon Tea’ is available every day from 2pm-5pm until March 31, 2022. For more information, contact 02-687-9000.

Nibble on delicious sweet treats with views of the Royal Bangkok Sports Club greenery at The St. Regis Bar. The afternoon tea set is inclusive of the hotel’s signatures: Yellow Fin Tuna Tartar with Red Radish & Wasabi Cream and Earl Grey Tea Smoked Duck Breast with Raspberry Cream & Pickled Cherry. On the sweet side, the Very Strawberry Cake and Lavender Chocolate Truffle are the drool-inducing highlights.

‘Love in Full Bloom Afternoon Tea’ is available until the end of March from 2pm-5pm. For more information and reservation, call 02-207-7777 or visit the website.

On the 12th birthday of Lady in Red, the Siam Kempinski’s iconic brand ambassador, the hotel is celebrating its passion for craftsmanship with a limited edition of afternoon tea set. Helmed by Executive Pastry Chef Franck Istel, Hanuman Bar is serving 12 red sweet and savoury items such as the Lady in Red macaron lychee raspberry, Lady in Red shoe with chocolate assortment, foie gras and purple fig hors d’oeuvre, prawn cocktail tartlet and many more. A takeaway option is also available in a beautiful custom-made box, too.

‘Lady in Red – Limited Edition Afternoon Tea’ is available until March 31, 2022. For more information and reservation, contact Hanuman Bar at 02-162-9000 or visit the website.

The Sukhothai’s new Lobby Salon is serving a series of new afternoon tea sets. For a classic afternoon tea, ‘The Sukhothai High Tea Set’ features White Truffle Ricotta Croissant, Foie Gras and Fig Marmalade, Intense Fruit Cake, scones and more. Meanwhile, the ‘Thai Heritage Afternoon Tea Set’ will surprise you with a selection of Thai nibbles like Watermelon and Crispy Fish, Steamed Rice Dumpling with Minced Fish, Pumpkin Custard, Sago and Sweet Golden Bean Paste and a lot more. Both choices are accompanied with the hotel’s own blend coffee, tea, or infusions, with the add-on of bubbles and champagne available, too.

The Sukhothai’s afternoon tea sets are available Monday to Friday from 1.30pm-4.30pm. For more information, contact 02-344-8888.