High Tea Hop: Festive Afternoon Tea Sets to Try This December

Since holiday cheer is starting to fill up the city, treat yourself to these festive afternoon tea sets in Bangkok this December 2022.

Inventive afternoon sweets and savouries are continuously being crafted in the kitchens of Bangkok, no matter what the current dessert trends are. Therefore, whenever you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up or a treat-day cheat day, book your table at these hotels for an indulgent afternoon tea this December 2022.

Afternoon Tea Sets to try this December 2022

Served at your table with a verdant Christmas tree, the Festive Afternoon Tea from Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is among the most Instagram-worthy sets of all. From the usual classics to the festive season’s specials, enjoy them with your cups of tea prepared by the tea master.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is available until January 31, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 095 9999.

The award-winning author of the Little Elliot children’s book series, Mike Curator, will enjoy a residency at The Peninsula Bangkok in December, so this month’s afternoon tea will therefore be a collection of Little Elliot-themed treats. In addition to the sumptuous goodies, a cupcake kit inspired by the book is also available to be brought home. As usual, The Peninsula will donate a portion of the proceeds to Operation Smile Thailand to contribute to the children in need of cleft surgery.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is served throughout December 2022. Prices start at THB2,190++ for two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 020 2888.

Right in downtown Sukhumvit, find yourself a beautiful set of Festive Afternoon Tea at Tuxedo Espresso Bar. The Tuxedo Festive Afternoon Tea includes a cute creation of Santa Hat, Caramel Log Cake, Pina Colada Boule De Noel, and Christmas Stollen. Some savoury menus to cut the palate are Foie Gras Pie and Pulled Pork Mille-Feuille.

The Tuxedo Festive Afternoon Tea is available until January 3, 2023. Prices start at THB1,380++. For more information and reservations, contact 02 090 7888.

Amongst the sumptuous Christmas Eve Dinner and New Year’s Eve feasts, Lakorn European Brasserie also celebrates the holiday with a range of festive desserts in its Festive Afternoon Tea. Expect to see an impressive line-up of White Forest Cake, Christmas Log, White Christmas Ball, and so much more.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is available until January 8, 2023, and is priced at THB1,650 per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 080 0088.

Nibble on your favourite afternoon treats in the al fresco setting of The House on Sathorn. The sweet and savoury delicacies in the Festive Afternoon Tea will be served along with TWG tea, cocktails, or sparkling wine up to your preference. A takeaway option is available, for those who’d rather enjoy the set in the comfort of their own home, too.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is available at Paii at The House on Sathorn until January 1, 2023 , priced at THB2,790 net for two persons.

Known for its creativity, Waldorf Astoria’s take on the Festive Afternoon Tea has got us into the holiday mood. The Festive Afternoon Tea at Peacock Alley includes an Orange Santa Hat, Sacher Christmas Present, Pistachio, Fig and Strawberry Wreath, Chestnut Caramel Cake, and several scrumptious others.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is available until January 1, 2023, priced at THB2,700++ for two persons.