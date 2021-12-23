Beautiful Holiday Hampers to Gift your Loved Ones this Festive Season 2021

In need of some last-minute presents? Here are six Bangkok hotels offering numerous beautiful hamper sets you can gift your loved ones, or yourself, this festive season 2021.

Hampers make for perfect gifts. Hampers are beautiful, thoughtful, and a way to show your loved ones that you care. Whether you wish to gift your loved ones, or yourself, these beautiful hamper sets for Christmas or New Year, here are six Bangkok hotels offering numerous festive hamper sets for you to choose from for this festive season 2021.

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is offering two chef-selected luxury hampers. The first option, ‘Sweet Indulgence’ (THB 4,999+) comprises of chocolate dulcey leaves, chocolate rice berry, chocolate truffles, Christmas cookies, Dresden stollen, fruitcake, orange gingerbread cake, a teddy bear, and a trio of jams. Prefer savoury comestibles? Vouch for the ‘Sweet & Savoury Delight’ (THB 5,299+). This festive hamper features 8-year balsamic vinegar, black truffle grissini, chocolate dulcey leaves, Christmas cookies, Dresden stollen, homemade truffle granola, spaghettone gentile, teddy bear, and a trio of jams.

The festive hampers are available until 3 January 2022. For more information and reservations, call 02-162-9000, email [email protected], Line @SiamKempinskihotel, or visit the website.

Bangkok Marriot Marquis Queen’s Park

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is celebrating the flavours of the festive season with a series of signature hampers that encapsulate the rich traditions of Christmas. ‘The Queen’s Park Hamper’ (THB 4,480) is a luxury hamper basket loaded with traditional festive treats. ‘The Marquis Hamper’ (THB 2,680) features an assortment of treats accompanied by Royal Project tea and mango jam. The ‘Deluxe Hamper’ consists of several festive sweets and goodies including Christmas cookies, chocolate Santas, and more.

The festive hampers are available until 15 January 2022. For more information and reservations, call 02-059-5999, email [email protected], or visit the website.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok

The Okura Prestige Bangkok’s 2021 festive hampers comprise of three options: ‘Tezukuri,’ ‘Celebrations DIY Boxes,’ and ‘Osechi.’ The ‘Tezukuri’ (THB 4,888 net) hamper collection offers homemade items, personalised treats, a do-it-yourself beverage kit, and a calendar. The ‘Celebrations DIY Boxes’ (from THB 590 net) is ideal for those in search of a customisable beverage-centric hamper. The last option, ‘Osechi’ (THB 9,500 net), is crafted by Master Chef Shigeru Hagiwara and is available on a limited request for only 30 sets.

The ‘Tezukuri’ and ‘Celebrations DIY Boxes’ are available until 15 January 2022. The ‘Osechi’ is available until 28 December 2021. For more information and reservations, call 02-687-9000, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

For a vintage hamper, consider the ‘Festive Retro to Go!’ (THB 3,530 net) by Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. Bringing the past to the present, the timeless retro hamper is filled with six items from every corner of the Kimpton world, packaged in a chic, vintage suitcase. Treats include: CRAFT’S G&T set, a DIY cocktail kit with Ms.Jigger’s eggnog recipe, Bar.Yard glassware, freshly-baked festive cookies from Stock.Room, HARNN’s juniper self-care set, and a scented candle. One lucky hamper includes a luxury weekend stay at the property.

For more information and reservations, call 02-056-9999, email [email protected], or visit the website.

The St.Regis Bangkok

The St.Regis Bangkok is offering two festive hamper sets for this festive season 2021. Guests can choose from the ‘Luxury Hamper Set’ (THB 6,800 net) or the ‘Classic Hamper Set’ (THB 5,800 net). Both hampers entail festive treats including handcrafted chocolate, Christmas panettone, and stollen. A bottle of Prosecco is optional and guests have a choice of a la carte festive goodies.

The festive hampers are available until 31 January 2022. For more information and reservations, call 02-207-7777, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok’s signature festive hampers are curated and handcrafted by the hotel’s culinary team and hence, feature a selection of fine homemade festive goodies. Fresh from the ovens at Erawan Bakery to the hamper, the ‘Erawan Hamper’ (THB 4,226) consists of eight delightful items: classic panettone, Dresden stollen, English fruitcake, Linzer tart, assorted Christmas cookies, chocolate mediants, snickerdoodle cookie dough truffle, and two jars of Christmas jam. If you wish to customise your own hamper, you can place a request.

The festive hampers are available until 7 January 2022. For more information and reservations, call 02-254-1234, email [email protected], or visit the website.