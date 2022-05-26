A Food Tour of Paris with Ina Garten

Ina Garten is in Paris, and she wants to take you all along for the ride. At least on Instagram.

Garten, who often shares favourite recipes, sneak peeks of her garden, and even a few images of her beloved husband Jeffrey on her Instagram account has switched things up to give everyone a look at her latest travels to the City of Lights.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Megan Bucknail/Unsplash)

Ina Garten takes followers on a food tour in Paris

“OMG back in Paris after 2 1/2 years in a rabbit hole! Granted, it wasn’t a terrible rabbit hole but when you can’t safely leave home, anywhere starts to feel a little claustrophobic,” Garten captioned her first shot from Paris, which happened to be a smiling photo of Jeffrey as the two sat outside a cafe. “It’s so good to be here and everyone is so happy! First stop, a glass of rosé and some chips at Café de Flores. For the next two weeks, I’ll take you to some of my favourite places. Stay tuned.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten)

Next, Garten shared her first stop in the city: Adriane M Fleuriste.

“First stop in Paris always has to be @adrianemfleuristeparis because Paris isn’t Paris without a gorgeous bouquet of flowers,” she wrote alongside the snap of a cluster of pink roses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten)

Garten then shared a sweet story about a vacation she and Jeffrey took to Paris in 1971, where she first tasted the sweet treats at her favourite bakery, Poilâne.

“When Jeffrey and I came to Paris in 1971, we stayed in a small orange tent on the outskirts of Paris (we couldn’t afford a hotel room!) but the bakery @poilane was on my list of things to see (how did I even know about it??),” Garten captioned the post. “Now my favourite bakery is a block from our apartment and I go there all the time. If someone had told me then how things would turn out, I simply wouldn’t have believed it. Frankly, there are still moments when I don’t believe it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten)

Of course, like anyone travelling to Paris, Garten too had to indulge a bit in the city’s divine cheeses. But not just any fromagerie will do. Garten stopped in at Barthélémy, a shop known for its wide selection of rare cheeses and staff of cheesemongers that will know what you want even before you do.

“Too much cheese; too little time,” Garten posted alongside a photo of the shop’s daily selection. “The renowned cheese shop Barthélémy is my favourite cheese shop in the world and it’s right around the corner!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten)

And today, Garten shared her Paris breakfast and lunch “of champions.” Her morning meal was a simple spread of coffee, baguette, and jam (which she commented could be enjoyed at “any café in any Arrondissement”), and later she snapped a pic of her warm goat cheese salad and frites at Café Varenne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten)

Garten’s adventures have just begun around the city, so make sure to head to Instagram, give her a follow, and save all of her posts, so when you’re ready to book a ticket you can see Paris just as like the Barefoot Contessa herself.

This story first appeared on www.foodandwine.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Andy Kropa / Getty Images; Getty Images)

© 2021. TI Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved. Licensed from FoodandWine.com and published with permission of Affluent Media Group. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Food & Wine and the Food & Wine Logo are registered trademarks of Affluent Media Group. Used under License.