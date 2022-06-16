5 Indian Fine Dining Restaurants in Bangkok

The capital city is no stranger to fine dining outlets, and that includes Indian fine dining. Case in point: here are five Indian fine dining restaurants to explore in Bangkok.

In correspondence to the increased love for Indian cuisine is the number of increased Indian dining outlets, and here is our curated pick of the finest ones in town. The next time your taste buds are longing for inviting, incredible Indian cuisine, consider booking a table at one of these Indian fine dining outlets situated in and around Bangkok.

[Hero image credit: Haoma; featured image credit: Gaa]

Indian Fine Dining Restaurants to try in Bangkok

Haoma is recognised and revered for its progressive and sustainable neo-Indian zero-waste philosophy. The urban farm dining outlet serves contemporary Indian cuisine crafted with local, organic, and sustainable ingredients. Haoma exquisitely coalesces Thai ingredients with Indian heritage, as presented in the form of tasting menus and other menus alike, all of which are rich in roots, culture, and heritage. In terms of food, the outlet offers a non-vegetarian tasting menu, a vegetarian tasting menu, and a weekend lunch menu. The outlet’s deep respect for nature extends to their beverage menu as proven by their fine selection of sustainable, organic, and bio-dynamic wines.

Haoma is open Tuesday-Friday from 6.00pm-10.00pm, Saturday from 11.30am-2.30pm and 6.00pm-10.00pm, and Sunday from 11.30am-2.30pm.

Indus serves home-style, authentic Mughlai-style Indian cuisine in a vintage-themed, art deco-inspired expanse comprising of an elegant dining room, a capacious bar, a private dining room, and a tropical garden equipped with al fresco seating. An ambiance of elegance permeates the outlet thanks to dim lighting and lounge music. In terms of food, the restaurant offers two menus: ‘à la carte’ and ‘weekend brunch.’ In terms of libations, we recommend sampling their creatively-named Indian-inspired concoctions or the classic lassi.

Indus is open Monday-Thursday from 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.o0pm-10.30pm, Friday-Sunday from 11.00am-10.30pm.

Next, we’ve got a contemporary Indian fine dining outlet outfitted in a 60-year-old traditional Thai house. Gaa boasts a beautiful unification of tradition and modernity where progressive Indian flavours meet exquisite Thai architecture. When dining at Gaa, guests can expect a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience exhibiting the modern relevance of Indian cooking techniques cooked with locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant can cater to dietary preferences and restrictions upon request, and is helmed by Garima Arora, who was crowned Asia’s Best Female Chef a few years ago.

Gaa is open Wednesday-Monday from 11.00am-9.00pm.

JHOL has been making waves lately, as more and more people are discovering this hidden gem of Indian cuisine. The restaurant serves sophisticated coastal Indian cuisine amidst an intimate, relaxed, brasserie-style environment. JHOL challenges existing perceptions of Indian food as we know it by offering fresh interpretations of coastal Indian cuisine, so you’re guaranteed an innovative culinary experience when dining here.

JHOL is open daily from 12.00pm-10.00pm.

As the name suggests, this restaurant serves fare belonging to the Northern region of India. Situated within the Raddison Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit, Punjab Grill Bangkok is an international franchise from India, offering guests an authentic taste of classic Punjabi delicacies served in an elegant setting. Punjab Grill Bangkok offers tasting menus encompassing both non-vegetarian and vegetarian options. All in all, guests can expect authentic Northern Indian cuisine with a modern twist.

Punjab Grill is open Tuesday-Saturday from 6.00pm-12.00am, Sunday from 12.00pm-3.00pm and 6.00pm-12.00am.