Chef Arnaud Sauthier will surely be missed at Le Normandie, but he already has an exciting project in the works for spring 2022, this time with Maison Dunand. This October 2021, you can catch a glimpse of it already, in a special collaboration between Sauthier and Chef Gaggan Anand.

Le Normandie’s head chef commences a new chapter with the debut of his own restaurant. Maison Dunand, Chef Arnaud Sauthier’s first-ever restaurant, is a mountain-inspired fine dining restaurant, taking inspiration from the chef’s culinary education in the French Alps.

The highly-anticipated venture will entail modish yet intimate interiors, boasting an elegant design ethos. The multi-pronged eatery will comprise of three fragments – a fine-dining venue that offers a menu based on the chef’s international culinary journey, a French à la mode bistro serving a more casual cuisine, and a gourmet store selling premium European goods such as homemade foie gras.

Prior to this project, the esteemed French chef worked as chef de cuisine for nine years at Le Normandie, the Mandarin Oriental’s Michelin-starred and award-winning French fine dining outlet. Before bringing his French culinary excellence to Thailand, Chef Arnaud worked alongside renowned French chefs including Georges Blanc and Marc Veyrat.

Maison Dunand opens in the spring of 2022 in Sathorn, but for those who cannot wait until then, there is a way you can get a glimpse and a taste of this new venture. Maison Dunand will be hosting a pop-up in collaboration with Gaggan Anand commencing on October 8 2021. Guests can book this very special experience for lunch as a four-course or five-course menu, and for dinner as a six-course or nine-course menu.

To make reservations for the pop-up, message the restaurant on Instagram, email reservations@maisondunand.com, Line @MaisonDunand, or call 098-883-1033.