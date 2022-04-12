Award-winning Chef Mauro Colagreco is Coming to Côte for a Special Dinner Series this April

By Chayanin Thaijongrak
12 Apr 2022
Wine & Dine
The award-winning restaurant at Capella Bangkok, Côte by Mauro Colagreco, is about to welcome its prime co-creator Mauro Colagreco to the kitchen from April 28 to May 1, 2022.

Chef Mauro Colagreco together with Chef de Cuisine Davide Garavaglia will be cooking up French and Italian Riviera dishes that star the taste of the Mediterranean for four limited days at the Michelin-starred French restaurant.

Image credit: Capella Bangkok

The ‘Riviera to River’ concept combines the authentic flavour of the Mediterranean Riviera while still taking sustainability into full concern through the use of local ingredients and produce. Also embracing the colours, textures, and tastes of Thai cuisine, this 9-course tasting menu will incorporate ginger, lemongrass, and pomelo with other quality ingredients to elevate Mediterranean cuisine to a unique level.

Delight in the extraordinary food and enjoy the wine pairings curated by sommelier Thanakorn ‘Jay’ Bottorff for an enhancement in flavours.

The ‘Carte Blanche’ tasting menu will be served from Thursday April 28 to Sunday May 1, 2022; with dinner from Thursday to Saturday and lunch on Sunday. It is priced at THB12,000++ per person. Only a limited number of seats are available per day. For more information and reservations, call 02 098 3818 or email [email protected]

Chayanin Thaijongrak
Her friends call her Paint. Chocolate is her true love; traveling is her dream. Apart from engaging with those two, she is busy trying to understand the world and her fat cats.
