Bangkok’s Mia Restaurant Heads to Anantara Mai Khao Phuket For the Upcoming Long Weekend

Chefs Michelle and Top of the beloved Mia Restaurant will be flying down to the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket to cook their five-course tasting menu this holiday weekend from August 12-13, 2022.

The southern luxury sanctuary known as the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas will host the two-day special feast from Mia Restaurant. Upon the chefs’ arrival in Phuket, guests can anticipate the original Mia flavours in a succulent 5-course tasting menu consisting of a sourdough brioche and shallot butter, followed by North Sea crab with homemade ajo blanco sauce. The feast continues with main courses like grilled cod with raisins, capers and cauliflower, and the moist corn-fed chicken breast served with corn and truffle. For the finishers, the pink guava sorbet and Mia’s cereal bowl with malted milk chocolate are served to cleanse and delight your palate at the end.

Commonly known for serving fresh seafood and grilled meats, the Sea. Fire. Salt dining room of the Anantara Mai Khao will welcome guests to its al fresco venue situated within walking distance from the sea. If a breezy atmosphere and refined delicacies from top chefs is what you’re looking for on your long weekend trip, don’t forget to book yourself a seat this holiday weekend.

The 5-course tasting menu inclusive of wine pairing is priced at THB3,200++ per person, taking place at Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas for two nights only from August 12-13. 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 02 364 9110 or visit the website.

[Hero & featured image credit: Mia Restaurant]