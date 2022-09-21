Dine for a Good Cause at the Mia Restaurant x Amy Diener Art Lunch

Chef Michelle Goh and Chef Pongcharn “Top” Russel of Mia restaurant will be drawing an inspiration from the artworks of Amy Diener, a Bangkok-based artist from New York, for a very special lunch. The 5-course tasting menu will be served on September 24-25, 2022 with a percentage of profits donated to a good cause.

Amy Diener is known for her distinct style of dot painting influenced by geometry, Fibonacci, and the cosmos. It does not only serve as a calming meditation for her soul but also as a crucial tool to battle with her obsessive-compulsive disorder. Guests will have a chance to get to know the artist through imaginative dishes created by Chef Michelle and Chef Top as well as the paintings on sale at the event. In addition, 10% of the food profit and 10% of the painting revenue will also be donated to the Freedom Restoration Project, a non-profit organisation that supports, promotes, and arranges classes to empower women.

Now for the most delicious part. The 5-course lunch will be a showcase Mia’s North Sea Crab with homemade Ajo Blanco sauce and grapes, Hay Aged Duck with Red Endives, Summer Apples and Blackberries, and Chef Michelle’s signature Malted Milk Chocolate and Corn or Almond Financier with Cheesecake Cream and Rhubarb. Guests can enhance the experience with a five-glass wine pairing, too.

The lunch is served on September 24-25, 2022 only, priced at THB3,250++, from 11.30am-4pm. For more information and reservations, contact 098 862 9659 or visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mia Restaurant]