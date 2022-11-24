Michelin Guide Thailand 2023: New Entries, Big Winners, and Shining Stars

The Michelin Guide Thailand 2023 star revelation ceremony took place at The Athenee Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok this morning. Read on to find out who’s in, who’s out, and who’s been added to the winner’s circle this year.

Thailand continues to rise as a culinary destination to watch, as this year’s Michelin Guide listing includes 441 entries for Thailand, a jump from the 261 entries in the 2022 edition. Furthermore, the sixth edition of the Guide in Thailand has extended its coverage from Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang-Nga, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, to include Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen as representative cities of the Isan region. Considering what restaurants have gone through with the pandemic, the list also showcases restaurants that have maintained their top-tier service and quality despite the circumstances.

Michelin Guide Thailand 2023 Reveal

Bib Gourmand List 2023

Just last week, the Michelin Guide Thailand unveiled the 2023 Bib Gourmand List, featuring 53 newcomers, and 6 promotions on the list. The Bib Gourmand distinction recognises restaurants and eateries that offer great food at budget-friendly prices, namely no more than THB 1000 for a three-course meal.

In total, the selection features 189 venues, with 82 venues located in Bangkok. This number is followed by an impressive 33 eateries in the Isan region, 27 in Chiang Mai, 23 in Phuket, 13 in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, and 11 in Phang-Nga. Of the 189 eateries in total, 105 are casual restaurants, and 84 are street food spots — a beautiful testament to the strong street food culture in the country.

For Bangkok foodies, the 53 first-time entries to the list include Kin Kub Koi, Pad Pochana, Samlor, and Arunwan, to name a few.

Michelin Guide Thailand 2023 One Star Restaurants

There are 29 one star restaurants on the list this year, with 24 restaurants retaining stars, and 5 new entries.

One Michelin Star Retaining Restaurants

Saneh Jaan Le Du Nahm PRU Sushi Masato Savelberg Yu Ting Yuan Cadence by Dan Bark 80/20 J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu Chim by Siam Wisdom Canvas Khao (Ekkamai) Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin Methavalai Sorndaeng Suan Thip Paste Blue by Alain Ducasse Jay Fai IGNIV Côte by Mauro Colagreco Gaa Aksorn

One Michelin Star New Entries

Signature Baan Tepa Haoma Potong Maison Dunand

Michelin Guide Thailand 2023 Two Star Restaurants

This year saw no new entries on the two star list. In total, six restaurants in Thailand have been awarded two Michelin stars, all of them retaining their status from last year.

Two Michelin Star Retaining Restaurants

R-HAAN Le Normandie by Alain Roux Chef’s Table Mezzaluna Sühring Sorn

Special Awards

Michelin Green Star

The Michelin Green Star award is presented to restaurants that embrace sustainability in their everyday runnings, targeting food waste and spotlighting local and seasonal ingredients. This year, the award went to several eateries: PRU and Jampa in Phuket, and Haoma in Bangkok.

Michelin Guide Young Chef Award

The Michelin Young Chef Award, presented by Blancpain this year, is presented to young chefs from a Michelin Starred restaurant, who boast exceptional talent and potential. This year, the award went to Davide Garavaglia of Côte by Mauro Colagreco.

Michelin Guide Service Award

The Michelin Guide Service Award, presented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand this year, recognises individuals who demonstrate “exceptional service and hospitality skills.” This year, the award went to Uthit Songtho from Baan Phraya at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.

Michelin Thailand Sommelier Award

The Michelin Thailand Sommelier Award is awarded to a sommelier who has mastered the pairing of food and wine. This year, the award went to Guillaume Perdigues of Mezzaluna.

Opening of the Year Award

The Opening of the Year Award, presented by UOB, is a new Michelin Guide Special Award. It is presented to a restaurant that has successfully opened within the past 12 months, stirring up the gastronomy scene. This year, the award went to Chef Pichaya ‘Pam’ Soontornyanakij of Potong.

A warm congratulations to all the winners. For the full list of the Michelin Guide 2023, visit Michelin Guide Thailand.