When it’s time to indulge, it’s good to go all the way. Here are the 10 most expensive omakase restaurants in Bangkok.

What makes omakase dining different from other kinds of Japanese dining, is the unique combination of flavours the chef picks out for diners every night. From the ingredients to the order of dishes to the dining methods, every element indicates a thorough thought process. Certainly, this can come with a cost. If you’re looking to indulge or explore the meticulous detail of omakase dining, here are top most expensive omakase venues in Bangkok for an exquisite experience.

10 Most Expensive Omakase Restaurants in Bangkok

Meruto Sushi prioritises the freshness of its ingredients and holds original recipes to several staples, from the soy sauce to the sushi rice. With only the freshest fish imported from a fisherman village in Japan, all ingredients are pre-ordered for the exact number of customers on each day and served right away without being frozen. A lot of European favourites also make it to this kitchen, including truffles, caviar, and Iberico ham.

Price: THB9,900++ for 18 courses, THB15,900++ for 16 courses.

A great restaurant by Yuzu Group is its premium-tier Yuzu Omakase. This omakase restaurant aims to revolutionise the omakase menu by creating a space for experimenting and playing with the ingredients. Each of the different menus have their own distinct character. The most popular feature top grade uni, abalone, and other seasonal specials.

Price: Range from THB3,500 for 10-12 courses to THB15,000 for 17-18 courses.

Through diligent sourcing and auctioning of ingredients, Mono Sei is able to include unique ingredients in its courses, such as anago (a milder alternative to unagi), mozuku seaweed, and kinmedai somen. Mono Sei presents two omakase courses – Sushi Omakase and Sushi Omakase with Tempura.

Price: THB12,000++ for 23-25 courses.

Coming all the way from Otaru in Hokkaido, Masa is the first branch of Masazushi outside of Japan since 1935. The best ingredients are sent weekly from the headquarter to ensure the quality consistency is authentic to Hokkaido style sushi dining. Masa offers four omakase menus filled with seasonal, daily-caught ingredients.

Price: THB3,200-THB10,000.

Sushi Niwa sits beautifully within a leafy, open venue in the heart of Bangkok. The restaurant is led by Chef Naoki Maeda, the sushi master and owner of Sasue Maeda Uoten fish store in Japan. Curating the freshest and most outstanding quality of fish into his menus at Sushi Niwa, Chef Maeda presents his delicacies under the concept of an immersive omakase experience, where interactive multimedia is put to clever use inside the venue.

Price: Special omakase courses by Naoki Maeda range from THB4,900++ to THB9,500++.

Sushi Ichizu aspires to be a sushi dining destination even for residents of Japan. Helmed by Chef Riku Toda who has experience working with multiple Michelin-starred restaurants, Sushi Ichizu ranked first place for Sushi Restaurants in Asia by Opinionated About Dining in 2022. From the chef’s informative introduction to each dish and the simple deliciousness of fresh ingredients, there’s plenty to love about this place.

Price: THB6,000++ for Mini Omakase, THB8,000++ for Omakase.

This Ginza-originated omakase restaurant never fails to bring in new and intriguing ingredients to its customers, whether it be koubako-gani or Hokkaido crab, shako or seasonal crayfish, or the once-a-year matsutake mushroom. All these items are imported daily from Tokyo markets for a very special omakase dining experience.

Price: THB4,500 and THB7,500.

Yellow Tail Sushi Bar add colour and flavour to all of its sumptuous dishes. The savouries span from Nagaimo Chawanmushi or Japanese steamed egg to a Hokkaido toast with Wagyu A5 and uni. YTSB doesn’t limit itself to a few cooking techniques, and instead tries to bring innovative perspectives and creative combinations to each dish.

Price: THB5,500++ for 16 courses, THB7,500++ for 21 courses.

As one of the first few omakase restaurants in Thailand, Sushi Zo definitely knows what its doing. It was established by Chef Keizo Seki in Los Angeles before opening its fourth global outpost in Bangkok, leaving the kitchen in the hands of Chef Toshi Onishi. This intimate restaurant can accommodate up to 10-12 people at a time only, so be sure to book ahead.

Price: THB4,500++ and THB7,000++.

Homura is a wagyu omakase restaurant that is really serious about its beef quality. Most of the meats come from Yonezawa in Yamagata Prefecture, where the cattle is raised free-range for over two years. The menu changes between the seasons, inviting diners to come back every now and then for something new.

Price: THB4,800++ and THB6,800++. The price also differs for each season’s menu.