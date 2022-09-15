New Bangkok Restaurants That Should Be On Your Radar This September

It is a month for fashion and for feasting. September is here in full swing, and between international fashion weeks and hot new restaurant openings, there are plenty of reasons to head out to see and be seen.

New restaurants and seasonal menus are popping up across Bangkok like the new collections we can’t wait to sample. Despite the rain and the lack of its end in sight, there are so many great reasons to head out and dine out this September. From French fine dining to garden brunch vibing, here are all the new Bangkok restaurants to try this month.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Mott 32 Bangkok]

New Bangkok Restaurants To Check Out This September

Maison Dunand Makes its Grand Debut in Sathorn

The wait is finally over, as Maison Dunand officially opened this 9 September 2022. It’s breaking news for those who have been following this French fine dining master on Bangkok’s food scene, as Chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier has been teasing this venture for quite some time now. This September, Maison Dunand opens on Sathorn Soi 10 in a charming two-storey building which they’ve aptly dubbed their ‘chalet.’ The restaurant will showcase a culinary journey from Savoie to Brittany, following the personal adventures of the chef’s upbringing in France. We have a feeling dinner reservations will be snatched up like hot crepes.

The Notorious Mott 32 Finally Opens in Bangkok

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon continues to be the epicentre of all that’s hot and happening, most recently with the launch of its Mott 32 restaurant. Paying homage to 32 Mott Street in New York, this Chinese restaurant will be familiar to those who have dined at its other popular outpost in Hong Kong. Following on a similar tangent, favourites like the Apple Wood Roasted Peking Duck, Barbecue Pluma Iberico Pork, and Crispy Roasted Pork Belly continue to appear on the menu, served up in a sleek, design-forward setting. A for intimate gatherings our pompous family feasts, here, diners will get to enjoy Cantonese dishes with modern influences from Beijing and Szechuan.

Vilas Invites Diners on a Storied Journey to the Past — with a Twist

The brainchild of Samrub Samrub Thai’s Prin Polsuk, Vilas has opened on the second floor of Mahanakhon CUBE as an elegantly minimalist space serving creative Thai dishes. At Vilas, Chef Pepe Dasi is cooking up a storm in the kitchen, taking inspiration from HM King Chulalongkorn’s 1897 journey to Europe. Diners will get to emulate this journey via the palate through a 12-course tasting menu, with highlights including Grilled Sticky Rice served with Plaa-raa Relish and Bottarga, Thai Beef Cheek Curry, and Kanom Krok Ice Cream with Sour Fruit Jelly. Clever and colourful, these dishes are presented on Thai artisanal porcelain and ceramic plating, blending harmoniously with the overall earthy and natural design ethos of the space. Yet another play on contrasts, Vilas feels like a portal to past encounters, storied recipes, and soulful respite from chaotic Sathorn just outside.

Baan Phraya Brings Historical Glamour to the Riverside

The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok presents Baan Phraya, a historic Thai house located next to The Oriental Spa and across from the main buildings of the hotel. Helmed by Chef Pom Phatchara, diners are invited to head to the riverside to savour long-forgotten Thai dishes with contemporary flair. Built in the early 20th century, Baan Phraya was once the setting for many prestigious social events and elegant dinners, hosted by its aristocratic owners, Phraya Mahai Savanya and Khunying Loearn Mahai Savanya. Now, Baan Phraya takes inspiration from these grand feasts of the past, put together in an elegant eight-course tasting menu. Fans of the MO will be happy to find that several recipes from The Oriental Thai Cooking School — Thailand’s first Thai cooking schools, no less — also feature on the menu. For a taste of historic glamour in one of the riverside’s most romantic settings, Baan Phraya is currently open from Wednesday to Sunday for dinner.

Brunch Lovers Must Not Miss Fran’s Brasserie

Chef Chalee Kader doesn’t like to scream from the rooftops whenever he opens a new restaurant, and yet Bangkok foodies always manage to suss out his latest projects and flock to his newest sites. Fran’s Brasserie has proven to be yet another spot like this, opening quietly (if you can call “fully-booked-for-the-next-two-weeks” quiet), and is already topping must-visit lists for brunch, lunch, and beyond. The ‘brunch & green’ restaurant is located in Sathorn, and serves up all your favourites, including pancakes and French toasts, sandwiches, pastas, and a highly Instagrammable “velvet egg” and bacon dish.

The Siam Welcomes The Story House in Style

We’re always looking for new excuses to revisit The Siam, and now with the reopening of The Story House, we’ve found our golden ticket. Now open daily again for lunch and dinner, Chef Blair Mathieson has put together an exciting contemporary new menu, using ingredients and techniques from around the world, under the guise of refined comfort food. Come for the food, revel in the Bill Bensley-designed interiors, and remind yourself why The Siam continues to be one of the most ethereal hidden gems along the river. You can find our full review here.

