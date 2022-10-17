As the rain finally starts to clear and cooler temperatures are on the horizon, there’s no time like the present to have dinner reservations. Here are the new seasonal menus and pop-up dining events to know about this October.

Autumn is upon us, and while Bangkok may not have falling leaves and pumpkin spice at every corner, Bangkok restaurants have found creative ways to celebrate the changing of the seasons. From one-night-only pop-ups by some of Europe’s most esteemed chefs, to wholesome seasonal menus from some of Bangkok’s very own, here’s what’s new in dining this October 2022.

[Hero Image Credit via The Sukhothai Bangkok; Featured Image Credit: IGNIV]

New Menus and Dining Events to Check Out this October

Chef Christian Martena of Clara Invites Diners on an Autumnal Tour Through Italy

We always love a new excuse to return to Yen Akart’s Clara restaurant. This season, the elegant art villa and the elegantly artful Clara are inviting diners on a journey through 7 regions of Italy in the autumn. Highlighting some of the season’s most signature ingredients (think, venison, black trumpet mushrooms, chestnuts, and more), the ‘Once Upon a Time in Italy Autumn Edition’ is a beautiful homage to this time of year. Whilst Thailand doesn’t truly have an autumn season, Chef Christian Martena’s invitation through Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Piemonte, and more, is a wonderful way to bring it a little closer to home.

The seasonal menu is available in addition to the signature menu, and comes as 5 courses (THB 2680++) or 7 courses (THB 3680++). Wine pairing is highly recommended.

Find out more: Clara

IGNIV’s Head Chef David Hartwig Brings His Childhood Memories to the Plate

IGNIV too is welcoming the changing of the seasons with a new menu inspired by Chef David Hartwig’s childhood in Europe. Root memories are met with root vegetables in a heartwarming menu that highlights the chef’s forest upbringing. “For me, autumn represents a time of change. It can be windy, romantic with falling leaves, and it reminds me of being in a forest,” he says. These images come to life with the Red Polenta-Foie Gras-Apple-Raisin dish, as well as the Onion-Mustard-Lingonberry, or the Deer-Butternut Squash-Apple dishes. Earthy flavours, wholesome ingredients, beautiful presentation.

The Autumn Menu at IGNIV is priced at THB4500++.

Find out more: IGNIV

Chef May of Maze Dining Presents a Fun Global Street Food Menu

Chef May of Maze Dining caused quite a stir when she launched her Northern Thai-inspired menu earlier this year, bringing into the spotlight the Lanna flavours of the north through an impressive selection of dishes. Whilst these creations are still being served at the Ari restaurant, Chef May has now launched a new seasonal tasting menu, inspired by street food around the world. A bit like a Netflix show for the taste buds, the 16-course menu features street food favourites predominantly from Thailand, with the occasional surprise from South Korea, Malaysia, and Brazil. We can guarantee you’ve never seen a corn dog, satay, or nasi lemak presented in this way.

The Street Food Creations menu is priced at THB 3900++.

Find out more: Maze Dining

The Okura Prestige Bangkok Unveils Teppanyaki Sazanka in Honour of the Hotel’s Anniversary

In celebration of its 10th anniversary this year, Yamazato at the Okura Prestige Bangkok has announced the unveiling of a new dining experience in a refined new setting called ‘Teppanyaki Sazanka.’ Opening as a dedicated space to enjoy authentic Teppanyaki dishes, diners will get to indulge in a vast selection of premium meat and seafood delicacies grilled-to-order over charcoal. From Kuroge sirloin and large tiger prawns, over to Australian abalone, Teppanyaki lovers are in for a real treat here.

There are various set menus available at Teppanyaki Sazanka, starting at THB 3600++.

Find out more: The Okura Prestige

Saawaan Welcomes Chef Marine Hervouet for a Unique 7-course Menu

For one night only, Sawaan’s Chef de Cuisine Saritwat ‘Earth’ Wanvichitkun is teaming up with Chef Marine Hervouet from France for an exclusive four-hands dinner. The collaboration on 25 October will see the two chefs crafting a unique 7-course tasting menu, bringing together Chef Earth’s traditional Thai techniques with Chef Marine’s famed “art of fire.” The female chef worked at the 3 Michelin-starred L’Arpège for five years, before working at the 2 Michelin-starred Table with Bruno Verjus. A fine food extravaganza not to be missed.

The 7-course dining experience on 25 October begins from 7pm. It is priced at THB 3500++ inclusive of wine pairing.

Find out more: Saawaan

La Scala Presents a Piedmont x Calabria Collaboration with Chef Luca Abbruzzino

Remember La Scala’s infamous Italian Job dining series? We’re happy to report it is back. This time, Chef de Cuisine Eugenio Cannoni has extended an invitation to Luca Abbruzzino of the Michelin-starred Calabrian Ristorante Abbruzzino. The four-hand collaboration will feature the eighth edition of the Italian Job series, this time bringing together the delights of Piedmont and Calabria.

The menu is available for lunch and dinner on 27 and 28 October, and for dinner only on 29 October. Diners can opt to indulge in 4 courses (THB 2300++), 6 courses (THB 3900++), or 8 courses (THB 4600++).

Find out more: La Scala

This story first appeared here.