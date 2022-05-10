5 New Menus to Try in Bangkok this May 2022

A caviar menu, a power lunch menu, asparagus season, and more: here are five menus to try in Bangkok this May 2022.

With the buzzing metropolis officially back on its feet, Bangkok dining outlets are back to hosting culinary events and introducing new seasonal menus. For this month, the capital city’s culinary scene is offering a special caviar menu, a new power lunch menu, menus honouring white asparagus season, and more. Here are five menus to try in Bangkok this May 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: TAAN]

5 New Menus in Bangkok this May 2022

A Special Caviar Menu at Kinu by Takagi , Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok’s 10-seat kaiseki-style Japanese restaurant Kinu by Takagi invites you to indulge in a special culinary promotion that shines a spotlight on caviar. Curated by Chef Takagi Kazuo, expect a selection of premium black caviar from French caviar brand Sturia. The special caviar menu beautifully complements the exquisite five-course Kyo-ryori lunch as well as the 10-course Kyo-ryori dinner served at the dining outlet.

The special caviar menu is available until 30 May 2022. Kinu by Takagi is open Wednesday-Sunday from 12.00pm-2.30pm and 6.00pm-10.00pm. For reservations, call 02 659 9000 or email [email protected]m.

White Asparagus Menu at Goji Kitchen + Bar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

In the culinary world, the spring season translates to white asparagus season. In the capital city, Goji Kitchen + Bar located within the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is honouring the ingredient with a limited edition menu serving classic asparagus-centric European dishes. Think dishes like white asparagus soup, butter-glazed white asparagus with Serrano ham chive dressing, and white asparagus with smoked salmon. The white asparagus menu is available during the weekend dinner, Saturday lunch, and Sunday brunch.

The white asparagus menu is available until 31 May 2022. Goji Kitchen + Bar is open daily from 6.30am-10.00pm. For reservations, call 02 059 5999, Line @gojikitchenbar, or email [email protected].

White Asparagus Menu at Akira Back, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Innovative Asian dining outlet Akira Back is also celebrating asparagus season. Here, four delectable dishes have been crafted: grilled white asparagus with black garlic butter; parmesan and shio gonbu; pan-seared halibut with white asparagus and soy beurre blanc; Japanese A5 wagyu steak with white asparagus, truffle beef jus, and potato chips. The asparagus-based dishes are available as part of Akira Back’s à la carte menu.

The white asparagus menu is available until 29 May 2022. Akira Back is open Wednesday-Sunday from 5.30pm-11.00pm. For reservations, call 02 059 5999, Line @akirabackandabar, or email [email protected].

A Power Lunch Menu at Penthouse Bar + Grill , Park Hyatt Bangkok

This May 2022, the Park Hyatt Bangkok’s one-stop destination Penthouse Bar + Grill unveils a new power lunch menu. Chef Benn Rowe’s premium two-course set lunch is inclusive of a starter and a main course. Served amidst elegant décor accompanied by vast cityscapes, this menu is ideal for a modish midday meal.

The power lunch menu is available daily from 12.00pm-3.00pm. For reservations, call 02 012 1234 or email [email protected].

‘The PRODE Menu’ at TAAN , [email protected] Design Hotel Bangkok

TAAN makes its long-awaited return with a new menu highlighting its most celebrated dishes with ‘The PRODE Menu.’ Diners are invited to embark on a trip down memory lane with a nine-course menu that continues to push the boundaries of modern Thai cuisine. Expect a curated selection of dishes featuring innovative techniques, pristine presentations, and other creative refinements. All of the dishes served are from the dining outlet’s three-year journey.

TAAN is open Tuesday-Saturday from 6.00pm-11.00pm. For reservations, call 065 328 7374.