New Restaurants in Phuket Worth Flying in For

Apart from beautiful beaches and lovely locales, Phuket is also home to a myriad of fine dining restaurants. As the island constantly welcomes new sites, here are the new restaurants to explore and experience the next time you’re travelling to Phuket.

[Hero and featured image credit: Jampa]

New Restaurants to Check Out in Phuket

Embracing all that is elegant and tranquil, first on the list is L’Arôme by the sea. When dining here, expect contemporary French cuisine served in a sophisticated setting. Here, avant-garde French culinary techniques are nuanced with Swiss Alpine heritage resulting in innovative textures, flavours, and aromas. The coastal-inspired design ethos features a light blue colour palette fused with dark blue velvet furnishings for a soothing dinner ambience. Situated at Kalim Bay, the restaurant is home to an intimate dining room, an outdoor seating area facing the Andaman Sea, and a rooftop bar ideal for aperitifs and digestifs.

Earlier this year, Phuket welcomed another fine dining outlet serving elevated Thai cuisine: Samut. Taking inspiration from its location, the restaurant places emphasis on local ingredients, local spices, and local dishes. Here, diners are invited to indulge in exquisitely-crafted bite-sized delicacies featuring tangy, tongue-tingling flavours. Sited within the Chivitr, Samut boasts wooden intramural, warm hues, and an oriental undertone permeating throughout the indoor and outdoor seating areas. The next time you’re on the island and in the mood for Thai cuisine, consider dining at Samut.

For individuals looking to dine with a cause, we believe this restaurant will pique your interest. Locally sourced ingredients, wood fire cooking, and zero-waste cuisine — sustainability is indisputably at the forefront of Jampa. At Jampa, the ever-changing menu features farm-to-fork, creative, nutritious dishes whilst subsuming a philosophy of sustainability and zero-waste. In terms of food, diners can vouch for the ‘À la Carte menu’ or the ‘Experience Menu,’ all of which feature contemporary European cuisine. All in all, Jampa strictly adheres to its ‘Local Ingredients, Live Fire, Zero Waste Cuisine’ mantra in all of their culinary endeavours.