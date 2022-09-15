Oz by Andreas Caminada and IGNIV Team Up for a Special 4-Hand Vegetarian Menu

IGNIV is steering into vegetarian territory during the upcoming vegan festival in Thailand through an intriguing collaboration with guest chef Timo Fritsche from Oz by Andreas Caminada, Switzerland.

The 4-hands vegetarian extravaganza will see IGNIV’s Head Chef David Hartwig and Chef Timo Fritsche from Oz by Andreas Caminada team up for a special meal. Located in Fürstenau, Switzerland, Oz is a 100% vegetarian restaurant that utilises same-day fresh produce from the castle garden and greenhouse. Here, Chef Timo exhibits his expertise in turning 700 different kinds of vegetables, herbs, and fruit into jaw-dropping dishes.

Doing his best to bring this magic to the 4-hand feast at IGNIV, Chef Timo will work closely with Chef David to source carefully-grown produce and demonstrate his signature fermentation techniques in a unique menu.

Following with several green starters, the main courses to look forward to include the Broccoli, Gremolata, Tomato, Eggplant, Mole and Pepper Combination by Oz, and Cabbage Kimchi, Butternut Squash, Radicchio and Hollandaise by IGNIV.

The experience will also include the signature Candy Store, where guests can nibble on their choice of macarons, fruit jellies, and chocolates from the dessert corner. Definitely also don’t miss the cucumber-based dessert, which is part of the menu for a limited time only.

The Vegetarian Fine Dining Sharing Experience is served for lunch and dinner at IGNIV from September 29-October 3, 2022, priced at THB4,000++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 207 7822 or visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: The St. Regis Bangkok]