7 Izakayas to Visit Around Bangkok

Since nothing beats an energetic catch-up with your best buds over a bundle of shared dishes and highballs, these 7 izakayas in Bangkok set the perfect venue for that occasion.

For those unfamiliar—an izakaya is categorised as a chill, laidback Japanese bar with food, snacks, and a variety of drinks for people to enjoy, especially after work. You can find your usual sashimi, grilled meat and vegetables, as well as regional delicacies here. Some places even offer hotpots.

Whether you plan to visit these places on weekdays after work or on a Saturday night, be sure to bring a lot of companion and keep in mind our pro tips for each venue.

[Hero and featured image credit: Zuma Bangkok]

7 Premium Izakayas You Can’t Miss in Bangkok