Chef Arnaud Dunand Sautheir is Now Offering Private French Fine Dining at Home

While waiting for Chef Arnaud Sauthier’s upcoming gastronomic spaces, we’re not left hanging for too long. The executive chef and his team are now offering authentic French fine dining delicacies all cooked, plated, and served right in the comfort of your own home.

When the prolific chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier left the Mandarin Oriental’s Le Normandie last year, it stirred the Bangkok culinary scene. Nevetherless, Chef Arnaud did not keep discerning diners longing for too long, as he announced the plan for two new projects: Alpine-focused bistro ALPEA, and contemporary French gourmet shop and restaurant Maison Dunand. Both of these venues are on their way to open doors to fans and fine dining lovers this August 2022.

Meanwhile, an exclusive opportunity and service has presented itself. Chef Arnaud and his team are now offering private dinners for 8-25 persons prepared in your own home. Sit back in your own chairs and watch the talented team turn your house into a Michelin restaurant for one night, for they will take care of everything; the kitchen, the service, and even the sommelier.

Currently, guests can choose between a 4-course menu (priced at THB4,500++ per person) and a 6-course menu (priced at THB6,800++ per person). For more information, contact 098 883 1033 or Maison Dunand.

[Hero and featured image credit: Maison Dunand]