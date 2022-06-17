9 Restaurants in Bangkok to Visit for a Special Occasion

When the big question comes around, ‘where should we go on this special occasion?’, most of us are often left dumbfounded in the sea of the hundreds of restaurants around Bangkok. From celebrating that milestone in your business to finally proposing to the love of your life, we have collected some of the best restaurants in Bangkok to bookmark for a special night out.
Whilst any meal can be a special meal and some of your own best memories may have been had in the comfort of your home, there are times when a special occasion calls for “someplace nice” to suit. Donning your favourite dress shoes and being pampered with endless dessert trays and a wine pairing, you may want a special evening to be filled with special conversation, ambience, and memory.
Here, we sussed out some of the best restaurants in Bangkok for a special occasion. Whilst we categorised each place by type of occasion, feel free to mix and match according to your needs, and celebrate in your own style. From romantic dinner music to exciting tasting menus, be prepared to pop those bottles and be merry.
[Hero and featured image credit: IGNIV]
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.
Bangkok Restaurants for a Special Occasion
Jump To / Table of Contents
- To Celebrate A Special Birthday with Your Partner
- To Celebrate a Homecoming Meal After A Long Trip Abroad
- To Reunite for a Special Occasion with the Family
- To Propose to the Love of Your Life
- To Commemorate a Milestone in Your Business
- To Part From Friends and Family Before Heading Off to Europe
- To Unveil That You're Expecting
- To Reveal Special News to Your Other Half
- Just to go “Someplace Nice” with Friends
CLARA
One of the most romantic restaurants in Bangkok, CLARA is beloved for birthday celebrations in a sophisticated fine dining setting. Celebrating modern Italian cuisine through a journey to Italy (be it with the 5 regions or the 7 regions tasting menu, or a la carte), the restaurant that is housed within an artsy villa in Yen Akat is ideal for intimate and special occasions. Private and meaningful.
Saneh Jaan
Since no place tastes like home, it’s likely that you’ll miss the authentic Thai food that is not available elsewhere on the globe. Saneh Jaan, an authentic Thai fine dining restaurant, serves traditional age-old recipes along with sumptuous classics like Beef Massaman Curry, Blue Swimmer Crab Curry with Wild Betel Leaves, Spicy Shrimp Paste Dip with Baan Laem, and River Prawn Tom Yum Soup, as well as divine sweets like Som Chun, Khao Mao Raang and Saneh Jaan.
Yu Ting Yuan
For a fancy family luncheon to celebrate a fancy familial occasion, Yu Ting Yuan is always a good call. Located within the Four Seasons Bangkok along the river, savour authentic Cantonese dishes in a dramatic and sophisticated ambience. The Michelin-starred restaurant serves up everything from Peking duck to dim sum in the show kitchen, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the lush gardens and ponds just outside. True to form, large round tables are available, so a beautiful family bonding experience can take place.
Le Normandie
Possibly the most beloved fine dining restaurant in Bangkok for a super special occasion is Le Normandie by Alain Roux. Established in 1958, Le Normandie has long been known for serving up only the best French fine dining fare. Now with Alain Roux as its Chef Patron, the Michelin-starred restaurant within the Mandarin Oriental serves up classic flavours rooted in heritage and mastery, perfectly accompanying the setting overlooking the Chao Phraya river. There is unlikely to be a more romantic place to propose in the whole of Bangkok.
Akira Back
Floor-to-ceiling windows, Bangkok’s lustrous night sky view, and lavishly dark interiors all entice diners to take their seats at Akira Back. What makes them stay, however, is the food it offers: a combination of Japanese, Korean and other international influences. Diners will see an impressive range of sushi rolls, Robata barbecue ribs, Kushiyaki and grilled dishes, all of which are made to share with your companion, perfect for your business celebration. You can always head to the gin bar upstairs to end the night, too.
IGNIV
Inspired by the flavours of Europe and the artful cooking techniques of Chef Andreas Caminada, IGNIV Bangkok opened as the fourth IGNIV restaurant in the world, located within The St. Regis Bangkok. Incorporating the brand’s signature ‘nest’ atmosphere with the energy of Bangkok, the indoor, bar, and outdoor areas make for a special fine dining experience with a light-hearted twist. Dishes are served sharing-style so it is especially recommended for small groups, too.
Tea Lounge, Capella Bangkok
Capella by the river serves one of the best afternoon tea sets in Bangkok, made famous by the tea trolleys that stroll by the tables in its intimate riverside setting. Enjoy a selection of savouries, scones, teas, and pastries, and be sure to take your pick of the sweet treats from the dessert trolley. The beautiful crockery and the peaceful environment are perfect for a special pampering, and for unveiling the special news to your girlfriends.
Mia
Maybe you want to tell your partner, your girlfriends, or your parents that you’re pregnant. Maybe you want to tell them you’re engaged. Or maybe you just want to get together with someone after a long time and bond until the lights go off. Combining beautiful interiors with an exquisite seasonal tasting menu, Mia restaurant manages to balance a sense of refined special occasion with playful touches. Whichever of the gorgeously designed dining rooms you opt for, it’s a welcoming space for meaningful conversations and memorable moments. For vegans, there’s a really, really good tasting menu option, too. Just saying.
Riedel Restaurant & Wine Cellar
Remember that Friends episode where they just want to go “someplace nice”? Riedel Restaurant is exactly the place an intimate group of friends will enjoy, for it serves mouthwatering Italian grills, pizza, and pasta along with a wide selection of wines. Riedel is best known for its extensive wine collection, where you’ll find anything from Renato Ratti Barolo Marcenasco, Pétrus Pomérol, Vietti Tre Vigne Barbera d’Alba, to shining glassware and decanters.