Riva Del Fiume Highlights Mayura Wagyu Beef in a Sumptuous 7-Course Menu

Another gastronomic adventure begins at the cutting-edge Italian restaurant Riva del Fiume, as Executive Chef Andrea Accordi has put together some of the most remote and exclusive ingredients into his latest ‘A Tavola with Chef Andrea’ degustation menu. This time, the spotlight is on Mayura Wagyu beef.

The Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok on the Chao Phraya River is inviting diners to embark on a culinary journey with chef Andrea Accordi of Riva del Fiume. Being the only restaurant that serves full-blood Wagyu beef in Thailand, Riva del Fiume will star the famous Wagyu beef from Mayura Station, an award-winning full-blood Wagyu beef producer from Australia, for a limited time only.

“A Tavola with Chef Andrea is like welcoming you into our home kitchen. We have the chance to share some special ingredients, many of which don’t normally make their way to Thailand,” explains Chef Andrea. The highly anticipated menu, indeed, will start with Tartare Oysters and Caviar, Beef Carpaccio, and Flamed Mayura Oyster Blade and Truffle, before continuing on to Braised Beef Tail, Tortellini Mayura Short Ribs, Robata Grilled Striploin, and finishing with a refreshing sorbet.

The 7-course degustation dinner is available at 7pm until July 2 2022. Wine pairing is also available.

A Tavola with Chef Andrea 7-course menu is priced at THB7,000++ per person, with wine pairing at an additional THB3,800++. For more information and reservation, contact 02-032-0885 or visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Riva del Fiume]