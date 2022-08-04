Samrub Samrub Thai Heads to Phuket for Trisara’s Culinary Series this August

It’s beginning to look a lot like a foodie festival in Phuket this month. After the unique collaboration of Mia and Anantara Mai Khao, Trisara is continuing its Culinary Series with Samrub Samrub Thai as the next guest restaurant on Saturday August 13, 2022.

Luxury resort Trisara in Phuket is known as a ‘garden in the third heaven’ where ficus trees and fishtail palms frame the whole property. Apart from its private pool villas, suites, and residences, the resort has been prioritising culinary specials by inviting noteworthy chefs and restaurants to bring refreshing flavours to the resort. Previous stints have included Potato Head, 28 Hong Kong Street, Sühring, Le Du and several others.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Trisara]

Next on the list is husband-and-wife Chef Prin Polsuk and Mint Jarukittikul from Samrub Samrub Thai restaurant. The chef duo will be welcomed into Trisara’s kitchen to cook up 12 age-old Thai recipes for local Phuketians. Known as one of the most contributing community to traditional Thai cooking, Samrub Samrub Thai was recently ranked at No.31 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and No.75 on World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Great testaments to the chefs’ exceptional approach to Thai heritage delicacies.

The Culinary Series in collaboration with Samrub Samrub Thai will take place at Seafood at Trisara on Saturday August 13, 2022. It is priced at THB3,500++ per person or THB4,900++ for alcoholic pairing. For more information and reservations, contact 07 631 0100 or visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Samrub Samrub Thai]