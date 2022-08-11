Samuay & Sons to Take Over Siri Sala for an Exclusive Issan-Thai Food Showdown

For Siri Sala’s second episode of the Travelling Chefs Series, Chef Weerawat “Num” Triyasenawat from Samuay & Sons is invited to the kitchen in Bangkok Noi to cook up nouveau Issan delicacies on the nights of August 19-21, 2022.

A rare occasion to taste Issan-turned-progressive food has come to us. Chef Num and his brother, Chef Joe, opened Samuay & Sons in a low-key province in the Northeastern part of Thailand, Udon Thani. With past experiences in the kitchens of Commonwealth & Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, Bo.Lan, and with Nahm’s David Thompson, Chef Num has successfully brought Samuay & Sons onto the World’s 50 Best Discovery list in 2021. The restaurant focuses mainly on traditional Issan-Thai dishes with sustainability and locality at its heart and soul.

The dinner at the waterfront villa of Siri Sala will start with sunset refreshments overlooking the Bangkok Noi canal, followed by a storytelling session from Chef Num before serving the 10-course Issan delicacies. After appetites are fulfilled, guests are invited to enjoy the live performance by Makaohang classic and taste Thai craft beers at The Heritage Bar.

The ‘Storytelling with Samuay & Sons’ dinner will take place at Siri Sala Private Thai Villa on August 19-21, 2022 from 6pm onwards. The experience is priced at THB4,500++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 098 608 1999 or visit the website.

[Hero & featured image credit: Siri Sala]