Prestige Gourmet: Reviewing Small Dinner Club, Bangkok’s Latest Secret Venue

Shrouded in secrecy, the newly opened Small Dinner Club foregoes menus till after the meal, encouraging diners to discover on their own what the ingredients of each dish are. We stop by for a palate puzzling repast.

The first rule of Small Dinner Club is you do not talk about Small Dinner Club. Needless to say, that makes it somewhat difficult to write a review of this daring new fine dining spot that recently opened on Charoenkrung Road. But the idea of each course’s ingredients being a mystery, and guests not spoiling it for future diners once they find out, is all tied into the restaurant’s core concept.

“Part of the appeal is not knowing what’s in the dishes,” explains chef-owner Sareen Rojanametin of Small Dinner Club, as we sit down for a chat after my meal. “It’s not a gimmick though. It’s about challenging preconceptions and opening up new perspectives on what is possible. And we do it in a way that’s very tasty and presentable. It’s all about the excitement of discovery.”

Before the meal, and during its approximately two-and- a-half-hour run time, the soft-spoken chef was decidedly less chatty; giving us diners nothing more than the cryptic name of each dish – “This one’s called ‘Daft Punk is Playing in My Mouth’… enjoy.” – before disappearing through the black curtain separating the kitchen from the dining area.

If it all sounds a bit theatrical, that’s because it is, and the experience begins the moment you arrive at the front door – a tiny gold nameplate the only indication you’re in the right place – and ring the bell to gain admittance. There’s only one seating per evening (Thursday to Sunday only), and since it begins at 6.30pm diners are requested to arrive shortly after 6pm.

We assemble in the eerily low-lit, ground floor waiting lounge, where the soundtrack is Isaan-inspired groove and the drinks menu, which includes a wine list focused on biodynamic and low intervention labels, can be viewed via the QR code found on the sofa armrests. At the appointed time, guests file upstairs to the dining “theatre”, which offers just 11 high-stool seats placed around an L-shaped bar. Personalised name cards instruct us where to sit.

Behind the bar sits a long wooden prep table, some kitchen utensils, and three flat black slabs of rock arranged perfectly in a row. The predominance of black – walls, ceiling, counter top, chair backs – and the stark, dramatic lighting all reminds me of that time in my 20s when I attended many an experimental stage play starring my aspiring actor friends, who created performance spaces in the strangest places.

As if on cue, Chef Sareen appears – his close-cropped, dyed-blonde hair immediately catching our collective interest – followed by his trusted assistant. The black-gloved pair then begin wordlessly assembling our first course as the third member of the team, the young woman who greeted us at the door and took our drink orders, proceeds to fill our glasses, place cutlery before us, and let us know that when the meal is over we’ll be told what all the ingredients were. In the interim, we should get to know our fellow diners, and prepare to discuss amongst ourselves what we “think” we’re tasting.

The first course, entitled ‘What Goes Up Must Come Down’, sees a tiny folded crepe resting on a small cylinder covered in astroturf. After we pop this tasty one-bite morsel into our mouths and thoughtfully try to discern what’s in it, the top is lifted off each container to reveal the second half of the course, an alien looking dumpling topped with caviar (the first truly recognisable ingredient). Both items were yummy, but none of us could fully dissect them, other than to comment on the flavour and texture profiles – creamy, crunchy, sour, sweet, salty, and so on.

Of course, now that I know the identities of the conventional and unconventional ingredients used in these starters, and in the 12 courses that came after, I also know that blurting everything out here would rob others of the thrill of gameplay I experienced. So, just rest assured that each dish is startlingly original while at the same time harmoniously composed; exploring Thai cuisine not through traditional recipes but via bold new flavour combinations.

Another case of mysterious identity surrounds the chef himself, as this is his very first restaurant in his native Thailand. He began his professional career in a much different vein, spending several years in Melbourne working in advertising as a photographer and director, but eventually he began gravitating towards the F&B world.

“I first went into specialty coffee, and got into food later,” he shares. “I taught myself to cook, and then opened a café and a restaurant. The restaurant, in Melbourne, lasted for about four years, and the concept was similar [to Small Dinner Club]. It was the start of my exploration of this idea.”

In time, the desire to return to Thailand grew stronger, but before coming home Sareen spent approximately one year travelling the world via back-to-back stints working at a number of renowned restaurants, including: Brae in Victoria; Benu in San Francisco (three Michelin stars); Fäviken in Sweden (two Michelin stars); and Inua in Tokyo (two Michelin stars). It all sounds a bit dizzying, but he calmly describes it as, “my way to learn what the famous restaurants and famous chefs do. I absorb things really fast.”

Once back in his native land, Sareen chose to spend the next two-and-a-half years not as a chef but as a forest monk; first in the wilds of Nong Bua Lam Phu, near Udon Thani, and then in Phetchabun. “I didn’t expect to be in it so long. I was originally only going to the monastery for a month,” he admits. He goes on to say that almost a year elapsed between his leaving the monkhood and the opening of Small Dinner Club back in February, and he also notes that his time as a monk definitely had an effect on his approach to cuisine.

“By training your mind, you refine the way you look at the world. As you zoom out, and evaluate and criticise yourself, you become really honest, and not biased, about what is good and not good. And so the food becomes more honest. In a way it becomes a lot simpler, but also a lot more complex.”

Though that last statement is somewhat paradoxical, there’s a deep-seated Buddhist truth to it – delectably illustrated by the courses that were set before me during my meal that evening. Some dishes were easier to guess at, such as ‘Looking at Tom Yum Prawn From Far Away, Part 1’, which very much resembles the shape of the flathead lobster within, and the giveaway ‘Duck and Hide’, which consists of succulent four-week aged Muscovy duck, paired with stone banana and a tender duck tongue. By contrast, ‘She Put De Lime in De Coconut’ and ‘Too Many Italians, Only One Asian’ were both courses in which the pasta was not a pasta (and yours truly managed to successfully figure out the ruse both times). But even without the guessing games, the dishes were all utterly superb concoctions.

Since diners are encouraged to compare notes during the meal, I chatted at length with the Russian gentleman beside me and his Thai partner. Working together we identified about 60-70 percent of the ingredients, but many had us utterly stumped. This customer engagement aspect is something Sareen says he loves to listen to as he prepares each subsequent course.

“It’s rewarding to be able to take diners on a whole new culinary experience that’s still delicious, and ultimately it goes beyond the food itself.” He also acknowledges that the restaurant is aimed at a pretty niche market. “We’re not mainstream,” he cautions, “and my work before with advertising wasn’t mainstream either. But that’s what I do, it’s my creative process.”

At the mention of his advertising background, I can’t help but comment on the restaurant’s lighting, which made all my own iPhone food shots look absolutely stunning. “I’m an ex- photographer, what can I say?” he laughs.