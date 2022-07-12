Take to the Sea and Savour in the SOM’S TABLE x Nómada 4-Hand Dinner in Hua Hin This Weekend

The upcoming long weekend may be the best time to get out of town, as Chef Jutamas “Som” Theantae of SOM’S TABLE and the Dusit Thani Hua Hin’s South American Chef Andre Josef Nweh Severino are teaming up for an exclusive four-hand degustation menu on Thursday July 28, from 5pm and 7pm onwards.

Bringing their own specialties to the table, SOM’S TABLE x Nómada will be a testament of the two chefs’ culinary skills. Normally, Chef Som serves her beautifully crafted Carte Blanche Menu at SOM’S TABLE comprising of scrumptious seafood and meaty dishes, while the Peruvian chef Andre of Nómada approaches his dishes the South American way, using the open-fire cooking technique as his signature.

In order to celebrate the Independence Day of Peru, the two chefs will fascinate taste buds with a ten-course menu that transcends culinary boundaries. Including both imported and local produce, the menu will be a showcase of Oyster Kiss, Gratin Scallops with Grana Padano Cheese in Leek and Yellow Pepper Sauce, the Peruvian favourite Causa de Pulpo al Olivo, Braised Beef Tongue, and more.

The SOM’S TABLE x Nómada 4 Hands Dinner will be held at SOM’S TABLE on July 28 with 2 timings: 5pm and 7pm. 24 seats are available per sitting at THB2,700++ per person. For more information and reservation, contact SOM’S TABLE or call 097 287 2442.

[Hero and featured image credit: SOM’S TABLE]