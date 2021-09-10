Michelin star restaurant Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin introduces a juice pairing menu in lieu of the current alcohol ban as a healthy alternative for non-drinkers, or discerning diners looking to try something new.

Could juice pairing be the new wine pairing? The Siam Kempinski’s Thai restaurant Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin welcomes the ‘Story of Gems Juice Pairing’ to compliment their ‘Summer Journey’ set menu. The 2021 set dinner menu is a collaboration between award-winning Michelin-star chef Henrik Yde-Anderson and head chef Chayawee Suthcharitchan. The restaurant is best recognised for its modern Thai gastronomy and its exquisitely-composed dishes, which will now interestingly be accompanied by a selection of juices.

The ‘Summer Journey’ menu comprises of eight courses, and each juice pairing is curated to complement the flavour palate of each course. Here’s a taste of what you could expect.

[Hero and featured image credit: Siam Kempinski]

It commences with ‘Eternity,’ which comprises of ‘Red Garnet Gem of Apple and Celery Juice.’ This is served with the first course of Tom Yum Kung soup, where the juice is said to balance out the spicy and sour elements of the dish with refreshing sweetness.

Delineating ‘Words of Wisdom’, the ‘Yellow Sapphire Gem of Passion Fruit and Yuzu Juice’ is served with a buttered miso, flan, and oyster dish. Barring the health benefits of vitamin C in the Japanese yuzu orange, the passion fruit tang revitalises the palate of this fusion dish.

The last beverage on the juice pairing menu is the ‘White Pearl of Pineapple and Passion Fruit Juice,’ featuring freshly-squeezed Phuket pineapple juice coalesced with passion fruit juice and Thai coconut milk. This wholesome sip wonderfully complements the dessert served — Phuket pineapple tartar with coconut, turmeric, Thai herbs, and rum snow — to conclude the meal perfectly.

The ‘Summer Journey’ dinner menu and the ‘Story of Gems Juice Pairing’ are available now until November 30, 2021. The one-Michelin-star fine dining restaurant offers a four-course (THB 2240 ++), a six-course (THB 3190++), and an eight-course menu (THB 3990++), inclusive of both the set menu and the juice pairing menu.

For more information and to make a reservation, email dining.siambangkok@kempinski.com, or call 02-162-9000.