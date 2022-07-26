Chef Pam is Hosting an Exclusive Beef Omakase Experience at The St. Regis this August

The St. Regis Bangkok is welcoming the much-loved chef Pichaya “Pam” Utharntharm of Potong Restaurant for a kitchen takeover at VIU Restaurant on the nights of August 19-20, 2022.

Known widely for her progressive culinary mind, Chef Pam has helmed the kitchens at Potong Restaurant, Opium Bar, The Table, and Smoked, and holds a revered place in Thailand’s dining scene. Therefore, diners can look forward to some especially innovative dishes in this takeover at the venue of VIU Restaurant. The degustation omakase will feature premium beef in all six succulent dishes.

Starting with the amuse bouche, beef broth and beef tongue skewers are served to introduce your palate to the carnivorous menu. The first course begins with Kobe beef tartar caviar served in a cone, followed by a sourdough bread with pickles and beef jam. The next courses star the marbled Australian Wagyu Flat Iron Steak and a Tenderloin Sando sandwich, while the main course sees a 48-hour slow-roasted Angus beef ribs on aromatic beef rice. The final course will showcase bite-sized chocolate desserts to send you home with a happy palate.

The Beef Omakase Dinner by Chef Pam will take place at VIU Restaurant, The St. Regis Bangkok on August 19-20, 2022, priced at THB4,000++ per person. A wine pairing option is available at an additional THB2,500++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 207 7777.