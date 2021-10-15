Sunday Brunch is back: Where to Brunch this October 2021

Sunday brunches are back and we could not be more excited. Here’s where to dine this weekend to satisfy your hotel brunch cravings.

Hotel brunches have always been a favoured weekend activity. After a long hiatus, the city’s most beloved brunches are back, and here are the ones we have our eye on.

[Hero image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok; featured image credit: W Bangkok]

Viu, The St.Regis Bangkok

Located at The St.Regis Bangkok, head over to the 12th-floor restaurant to indulge in an appetising brunch while basking in captivating city views. Viu welcomes the return of their ‘Exquisite Sunday Brunch,’ a weekly gastronomic experience serving all sorts of premium dishes from all-you-can-eat Alaska king crab to Boston lobster to wagyu beef prime rib, and more. Other dishes offered at this feast include cold cuts and an array of cheeses. Diners can conclude their meal with handcrafted desserts and a Belgian chocolate fountain.

Every Sunday at Viu from 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm. Advance reservations are required. For reservations, call 02-207-777, email [email protected], or Line @StRegisBangkok.

Stock.Room, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s grocer’s-turned-restaurant is a fun and casual brunch spot in the city. For October 2021, the industrial-chic Stock.Room is transformed into a ‘Welcome to the Playground’ all-you-can-eat brunch, which, as its name suggests, serves as a real playground for gastronomes. Featuring a party-like atmosphere, diners can indulge in their farm-to-plate options, classic Italian fare, authentic Thai cuisine, and more. If you’re planning to brunch with little ones, there is also a kids’ play area.

Sunday, 31st October 2021 from 12.00 pm – 3.00 pm. For more information, call 02-056-9999 or email [email protected].

The Kitchen Table, W Bangkok

‘W Does Brunch’ is back at The Kitchen Table, the W Bangkok’s contemporary Thai folktale-inspired bistro. For this month, the ingredient-driven cuisine offers a plethora of intercontinental brunch options ranging from imported cheeses and briskets to foie gras, seafood, and sushi. Diners can also indulge in The Kitchen Table’s salad bar, cold cuts, grilled meats station, and more.

View the full menu here. Sunday, 23 October 2021 from 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm. For reservations, call 02-344-4210, or email [email protected].

Samrub Samrub Thai, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

The Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel is back with their ever-popular Sunday brunch. The ‘Samrub Samrub Thai’ buffet is inclusive of live stations (sushi, Asian cuisine, flame-grilled meats, Italian fare, signature dishes), premium starters (antipasti, salads, seafood, Peking duck, crispy pork), and main courses, which are prepared and individually plated, and served a la carte. Plenty of delectable desserts are also available to conclude the meal. The brunch is served throughout the hotel’s Madison, Spice Market, and Aqua Bar, so diners have plenty of seating options.

Every Sunday from 11.30 am – 3.00 pm. Advance reservations are recommended. For reservations and more information, call 02-126-8866, or email [email protected].

Espresso, InterContinental Bangkok

Head over to the InterContinental Bangkok this weekend for a worthwhile brunch. The ‘Espresso Sunday Brunch’ at Espresso serves unlimited dishes including wagyu prime rib, caviar, foie gras with mango sauce, seafood flambé with white wine, and grilled lamb chops. For a sweet delight at the end of your brunch, they offer a highlight chocolate soufflé and crêpes Suzette.

Every Sunday from 12.00 pm – 3.00 pm. For reservations and more information, call 02-656-0444, Line @intercontinentalbk, or email [email protected].