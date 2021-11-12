Not sure what to eat or where to dine this weekend? In our roundup of weekly best dishes, we select the hottest venues and most delectable dishes for you to try.

Fresh Pasta at La Dotta

It’s always a good time for an Italian meal, and because international travels are not quite back on track yet, these dishes from La Dotta are an apt substitute. Hailing from Liguria, La Dotta’s highlights (and our top picks) for this month include the ‘trenette’ pasta with white fish ragù, tiger prawn and bisque tomato sauce. For pesto lovers, another refreshing option is the handmade ‘pansotti’ filled with fresh ricotta and wild rocket in walnut pesto. The classic pesto ‘alla Genovese’ or Italian basil pesto with toasted pine nuts with either casarecce or linguine is also always a good choice.

Available from now until December 11, 2021, La Dotta is open for lunch between 11am – 2:30pm and 5pm – 10pm for dinner. For more information and reservations, call 02-236-5558 and 061-773-6526 for the Silom branch or 02-392-8688 and 086-300-1111 for the Thonglor branch.

The Welcome Back Tasting Menu at 80/20

One-Michelin starred 80/20 is truly the phoenix of the Bangkok gastronomic scene. Welcoming guests back to their establishment for dining-in this month, the restaurant will be serving a ‘Welcome Back’ tasting menu until November 16, 2021, where patrons will be able to enjoy ten bites of innovative Thai cuisine.

Some of the best dishes we recommend this week come from the ‘Welcome Back’ menu. These include the grilled Thai Wagyu beef bavette with red curry, Gai Krajan or chicken with sweet chilli and cashew, and Stormy Sea featuring squid and mangosteen with a creative twist. Inspired by Chef Andrew Martin’s travel across Thailand, each dish is made with the finest local ingredients that will delight and surprise.

Available between Wednesday – Sunday from 6 pm – 11 pm (last seating 9 pm). Advanced reservation is recommended. Call 099-118-2200, email [email protected] or Facebook message @80/20bkk and Line @8020bkk.

Lobster at the Shangri-La Bangkok

If lobster is your thing, then the ‘Lobsterlicious’ Night Buffet at NEXT2 Café within the Shangri-La Bangkok will be a dream come true. Serving unlimited lobster and seafood ‘à la minute’ in almost every way imaginable, the hotel’s popular seafood night is back with lobster-filled dishes, from lobster pad Thai, lobster tom yum, Nicoise salad and much more. The buffet is available every Saturday 5 pm – 9 pm.

Email [email protected], call 02-36-7-777, 02-2369952 or visit Shangri-la Bangkok for more information and reservations.

Autumnal Pies at CRAFT

The popular cafe at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, CRAFT is offering an eclectic array of baked goods with fun, seasonal twists for pie lovers who are always looking for the next best pie. The highlight for our best weekly dishes selection, however, is definitely the Autumn Pie.

Available for both dine-in and deliveries, the pies are available at CRAFT between 7 am – 10 pm.

Truffle menu at Ms. Jigger

It’s truffle season again, which means a decadent month of indulging in truffles cooked to perfection through chef Danilo’s Italian creations. Enjoy a selection of white or black truffles paired with à la carte dishes, including lobster salad, beef carpaccio, homemade ravioli, creamy risotto, and more.

Available between 11:30am – 2:30pm and 5:30pm – 11pm Monday – Friday, and 11:30 – 11pm for Saturday – Sunday. For more information, visit Kimpton Maa-Lai, email [email protected] or call 02-056-9999.