Where to Find the Best Japanese Shabu Shabu & Sukiyaki in Bangkok

A sip of warm broth clears the mind better than any medicine. Look out for these delicious shabu shabu and sukiyaki restaurants for when you’re craving this hearty, soupy remedy.

The two Japanese hot pot styles, shabu shabu and sukiyaki, are no strangers to Thai foodies considering the sheer number of these restaurants around Bangkok. However, finding premium hot pots – which, for us, comprise of an umami broth, delicious ponzu and sesame dipping sauces, and tenderly marbled meats – is not always an easy task. Here, we’ve compiled a list of scrumptious premium shabu shabu and sukiyaki restaurants that fit our criteria perfectly.

[Hero and featured image credit: Shabu-Ten]

Nabezo Premium serves a set course meal with your choice of either shabu shabu or sukiyaki as the main course. The Japanese franchise prioritises the quality of their several seasonal kinds of meat, including Omi, Wagyu, X-Wagyu and Kurobuta. Both shabu shabu and sukiyaki courses come with enticing appetisers, udon or rice dishes, and dessert as well. If you would like, you can always opt for a glass of Japanese beer or wine to complement your lunch or dinner.

Nabezo Premium has 3 branches: Central Embassy, Gaysorn Village, and Siam Paragon.

With several private, and even secret, dining rooms provided, the kaiseki-shabu menus served with exceptional service at Katana Shabu really prove to be different from other casual Japanese restaurants. Amid the authentic Japanese interiors, guests can choose from different grades of melt-in-your-mouth Japanese beef, which will come with an appetiser, sashimi set, steamed dish, grilled dish, soup, and dessert. Apart from the hot pot, several a la carte dishes are also sumptuous and worth a try.

Katana Shabu & Japanese Dining is located at Sukhumvit 23. For more information and reservations, contact 02 088 0706.

Prepared by a Japanese chef from a Michelin-starred restaurant, every element that makes up the shabu shabu and sukiyaki at Ginza Shabu-Ten is really a masterpiece. From a premium selection of meat – marbled Hida Gyu, Kuroge Wagyu A5, Wagyu Sirloin Ribeye, and Hokkaido pork – to the house-made Goma or sesame sauce. The must-try option is the award-winning Hida Gyu, which comes from a black-haired cow raised in an open field in Takayama, resulting in beautifully marbled slices.

Ginza Shabu-Ten is located at The EmQuartier. For more information and reservations, contact 02 003 6206.

Sousaku has been on the list for sukiyaki-lovers for the past couple of years, and this is largely due to its signature Kansai sukiyaki that uses less soup and substitutes in sake instead. The top choices to dunk in the pot would be Australian Wagyu Ribeye and Wagyu Kagoshima A4, whilst sushi rolls, like Negitoro Uni Maki, and Salmon Kabutoni-Meshi claypot rice have also gained a favourable reputation.

Sousaku has 4 branches: Central Eastville, Ari, The Circle and Sukhumvit 42.

Under the concept of ‘eating alone, together’, Shabu Baru is one of the best places to go solo-shabu shabu dining. Each customer will sit down in front of their individual pot and order their own set of shabu shabu or sukiyaki. The special staple includes the Mizuji A4 Miyazaki beef, a rare paleron part that only makes up for no more than 10 kilograms in a cow. If you prefer something lighter, freshly sliced Akahata fish is also one of the recommended dishes.

Shabu Baru is located in Velaa Sindhorn Village. For more information and reservations, contact 061 528 8288.