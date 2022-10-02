Where to Find the Best Japanese Teppanyaki in Bangkok

If you enjoy watching Japanese ingredients come together into sumptuous dishes on the flames in front of you, here’s where to find the best teppanyaki in Bangkok.

After omakase, kaiseki, shabu shabu, and izakayas, the realm of Japanese cuisine still has so much more to be explore. Teppanyaki is another culinary art that involves premium staples and minimal seasoning, resulting in simple dishes that showcase the quality of the ingredients and the skilled technique of the chefs.

[Hero and featured image credit: Yamazato Restaurant]

4 Teppanyaki Restaurants to Visit in Bangkok

Yamazato calls itself a kaiseki restaurant, but it also boasts a teppanyaki table by the window that overlooks Bangkok’s skyscrapers. Located high up on the 24th floor of The Okura Prestige Bangkok, the restaurant welcomes imported ingredients from Toyosu Fish Market and other renowned sources around the world. From Satsuma Wagyu Tenderloin to Australian Angus Beef to Hokkaido Scallops, the teppanyaki experience at Yamazato is lightened up by the chef’s unique techniques and the city sky view.

Teppanyaki at Yamazato is served daily from 6pm-9.30pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 687 9000.

The Chao Phraya River boasts several scrumptious restaurants along its route, including Benihana, a Japanese teppanyaki steakhouse at the Anantara Riverside Bangkok. The venue serves up dazzling teppanyaki delicacies diced up and stir-fried in front of you by experienced chefs. Apart from the Japanese Kobe Rib Eye, Australian Wagyu Tomahawk, and Jumbo Tiger Prawn, several sushi and a la carte Japanese menu items are also worth a try.

Benihana opens daily from 12pm-2.30pm and 5pm-10.30pm. Meals are served in rounds which last between 1-1.30 hours. For more information and reservations, contact 02 431 9490.

Amid a lively atmosphere, authentic Japanese teppanyaki dishes are prepared live with impressive hand skills at Nami Teppanyaki Steakhouse. Imported and local cuts of prime meats and seafood dominate the menu, like Matsusaka Beef Striploin, Hokkaido Taraba Crab, and New Zealand Lamb Rack. It is also one of the few places that offer private teppanyaki dining rooms that are perfect for family and friends reunions or even corporate dinners.

Nami Teppanyaki Steakhouse is located in the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok. It opens daily from 11.30am-2.30pm and 6pm-10.30pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 656 7700.

Having just reopened its doors to fans of Japanese food, KiSara is back with full courses for kaiseki, teppanyaki, and sushi dining. The serene and elegant atmosphere of the restaurant sets an authentic backdrop for all kinds of cravings. Under the delicate hands of Chef Naohisa Yamada, premium ingredients like hamachi, salmon, and mackerel are effortlessly turned into heartwarming meals.

KiSara opens from Tuesday to Saturday during 11.30am-2.30pm and 6pm-10pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 690 9999.