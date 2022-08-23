Where to go for a Fantastic Japanese Kaiseki Course Meal in Bangkok

One of the most delicious representations of Japanese culture is the art of kaiseki dining, for it highlights the beauty in simplicity of seasonal ingredients, as well as the caring manner in which each dish is prepared and served.

In essence, Kaiseki is a Japanese multi-course meal imagined completely by the chef. It consists of a series of dishes, normally including a starter, sashimi, grilled dish, tempura, noodles, and more; all composed of in-season ingredients. If you’re looking for a truly scrumptious Japanese kaiseki meal in Bangkok, these are the top Japanese restaurants in Bangkok with a seriously dedicated kaiseki menu.

Led by Japanese-American celebrity chef Jeff Ramsey, Kintsugi Bangkok takes the progressive route on traditional Japanese kaiseki cuisine, using ingredients from Western Japan and Thailand. Being both deep-rooted and forward-thinking, Chef Jeff’s original menu is unexpectedly daring but delightful, including for instance the ‘Kin Kat’ Roast Foie Gras Monaka Sando with Sour Cherry and Myoga, and the Prawn Shinjo stuffed Courgette Flower Tempura with Uni Salt.

Kintsugi Bangkok by Jeff Ramsey is located at The Athenee Hotel. It opens daily from 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-10pm.

Chef Takagi Kazuo brings his unique Kyoto-style cuisine, or Kyo-ryori, to a cosy 10-seat space inside the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. Under the hands of the resident chef Norihisa Maeda, seasonal produce from Japan and Thailand, such as Japanese octopus, blue lobster, Hokkaido oyster, and Wagyu beef, are being combined in front of diners’ eyes here. Arrive early to enjoy a cup of tea in their private little Minka designed by a Thai artist.

Kinu by Takagi is situated inside Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. It opens Wednesday to Sunday for lunch from 12pm-2.30pm and dinner from 6pm-10pm.

Located on the 24th floor of The Okura Prestige Bangkok, Yamazato is one of Bangkok’s best representations of Japanese haute cuisine. While the restaurant offers several seasonal specials throughout the year, its kaiseki menus never disappoint. Some examples of Master Chef Shigeru Hagiwara’s creations are hot soba noodles with conger eel, and grilled black cod and Wagyu with teriyaki balsamic sauce. Alternatively, the sushi bar and teppanyaki tables also serve sumptuous specialties worth trying, too.

Yamazato is located in The Okura Prestige Bangkok. Opens daily during 11.30am-2.30pm and 6pm-10.30pm.

With over 12 branches around Japan and Thailand, Kitaohji takes pride in its 90 years of experience with authentic Japanese cuisine. Therefore, guests can leave their meal in the hands of the expert chefs who will transform Japanese imported ingredients into succulent dishes. Specialising in kaiseki menu sets, the place offers seven distinct types and sizes of kaiseki, including everything from an A4 Black Wagyu Sukiyaki Kaiseki, to Taraba King Crab Kaiseki, and Kitaohji Omakase Kaiseki.

Kitaohji is located in Thonglor Soi 8. It opens daily from 11.30am-11pm.