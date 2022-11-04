The Best Places to Go for Brunch in Bangkok This November

Looking for your new favourite brunch place? Read on for the best brunch offers in Bangkok this November 2022.

The biggest weekend feast where you can find oysters, seafood-on-ice, succulent grilled meats, and colourful desserts all in one place, the idea of Sunday brunch is the one thing that usually keeps us going throughout the week. Here are the newest brunch menus to check out in Bangkok this November 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: W Bangkok]

Where to Brunch in Bangkok this November

When it comes to brunch at the W Bangkok, food is never the only thing that matters. Especially during the festive season, W Does Brunch invites brunch-goers to vibe in style while waiting for December to come. With an exciting line-up of cocktails and upbeat music as the backdrop, sumptuous dishes are served unlimited, with highlights including barbecue signatures from Tipsy Cow, Spanish paella, Italian pasta, special Asian delicacies, and more.

W Does Brunch is served on Saturday November 5 and 19, 2022 from 12.30pm-3.30pm.

The diverse food culture of Italy is once again being exhibited through Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park’s gastronomic tour series. This time they’re heading to Sardinia, an island with a rich culinary heritage, blending seafood with Italy’s staple flavours. The Sunday brunch at Goji Kitchen + Bar will see menu items such as octopus salad, aglio olio with shaved bottarga or Sardinian fish roe, the local gnocchetti sardi with sausage and fennel ragu, and Alghero-inspired salad with river prawns, to name a few.

The Sardinian Sensations Sunday brunch is available on Sunday from 12pm-2.30pm until November 27, 2022. For more information, contact 02 059 5999.

Bringing all the best of the hotel’s dining outlets into one place, the Sunday brunch at JW Cafe is an all-in-one place if you’re looking for unlimited yet meticulously prepared international delicacies. You won’t want to miss the Wagyu beef boat noodles from JW Cafe’s Thai kitchen, peking duck from Man Ho Kitchen, sushi specialties from Tsu Restaurant, and adorable sweet treats from Bangkok Baking Company. Amid an industrial-inspired ambience, it’s an elegant and modern vibe for those looking for a contemporary brunch option.

The International Sunday Brunch Buffet is served every Sunday during 12pm-3pm, priced at THB2,525++ per person. For more information, contact 02 656 7700.

For one day only, the Musical Brunch at Pullman Bangkok King Power will feature fresh oysters, king crab and mussels, mouthwatering barbecues, classic pasta dishes, and hearty desserts. What’s special is that the afternoon will be accompanied by old favourites from the legendary Thai band, Suntaraporn. The hotel’s chefs alongside the Korean chefs will work hand in hand to create a wonderful and musical experience for your Sunday afternoon.

Musical Brunch will be served on Saturday November 13, 2022 from 12pm-3pm, priced at THB1949.35 net per person. For more information, contact 02 680 999.

