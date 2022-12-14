The Best Places to Go for Brunch on New Year’s Day 2023

The best thing to do on New Year’s Day, if you ask us, is probably going for an indulgent Sunday brunch. However you’re spending your New Year’s Eve, it’s a great idea to bookmark these places for the morning after.

The biggest weekend feast where you can find oysters, seafood-on-ice, succulent grilled meats, and colourful desserts all in one place, the idea of Sunday brunch is the one thing that usually keeps us going throughout the week, especially when it’s to start the new year. Here are the newest brunch menus to check out in Bangkok on New Year’s Day 2023.

[Hero and featured image credit: Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit]

Where to Brunch in Bangkok on New Year’s Day 2023

While guests are often amazed by the majestic architectural design of the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, they will be even more impressed with the hearty New Year’s Brunch this time. Served across three dining venues of the hotel, the feast poses an elegant beginning to the year with fresh seafood, international and local delicacies, plus desserts.

New Year’s Brunch is served at Flourish Restaurant, Lobby Lounge, and Chevaa Garden, priced at THB4,900++ per person. For more information and reservations, call 02 095 9999.

If you’ve never tried Mandarin Oriental’s exquisite brunch, New Year’s Day is a good time to book your first try. The brunch at Lord Jim’s features a mouthwatering selection of brunch classics with highlights such as Grilled Wagyu Prime Rib, Oven Baked Virginia Ham Glazed with Maple Syrup, and Pan-Seared Foie Gras with Mango Sauce. On top of that, a majestic river view by the window awaits.

The New Year’s Brunch is served at Lord Jim’s, priced at THB6,500 net per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 659 9000.

At the leisurely venue of The St. Regis Bangkok, VIU, an extravagant New Year’s Day Brunch will be served with city views. Ease into the contemporary surroundings and grab yourself some unlimited servings of Poached Lobster Egg Benedict and Caviar, Grilled Hokkaido Scallop with Brown Butter Sauce, Seafood Paella, and more.

The New Year’s Day Brunch is served at VIU, priced at THB4,400++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 207 7777.

As the first hotel that comes to mind when we talk about parties, W Bangkok also knows the best hangover cures. Hence comes the New Year’s H.A.N.G.O.V.E.R Brunch. This Sunday brunch is guaranteed to be a heaven for sumptuous buffet lovers and hungover people, yet several drink options are still available for those who haven’t had enough the night before.

The New Year’s H.A.N.G.O.V.E.R Brunch is served at The Kitchen Table, priced at THB2,299 net for food only. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 4000.

New Year’s Day Brunch is served at Voilà!, a place of delectable Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine. The usual delicacies will be served along with a special menu on this special day, including Slow Roasted Pork Rack and Roasted Prime Rib.

The New Year’s Day Brunch is served at Voilà!, priced at THB2,390++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 126 9999.

Take a seat beside the majestic Chao Phraya River and enjoy your New Year’s Day Brunch at the Shangri-La Bangkok. A wide selection of international delicacies will be lined amid the laid-back river vibes, for a relaxing beginning to 2023.

The New Year’s Day Brunch is served at NEXT2 Café, priced at THB3,200 net per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 236 7777.

Known as one of the top venues for their delicious buffet line-up, Goji Kitchen + Bar celebrates the new year with some even more luxurious dishes. Think Alaskan King crab, barbecued river prawns, prime meat cuts and colourful desserts.

The New Year’s Brunch is served at Goji Kitchen + Bar, priced at THB2,973++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 059 5999.

For an extraordinary meal with unique vibes, Anantara Riverside Bangkok will host its New Year’s Day Brunch at the riverside venue Trader Vic’s. While adults will be fascinated by the gourmet selection of Japanese teppanyaki and signature Pacific Rim flavours, children will be attracted to the kids’ corner with games and sweet treats.

The New Year’s Day Brunch is available at Trader Vic’s, priced at THB2,500++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 476 0022.

As part of the La Fête 2022 celebratory festival, Le Méridien Bangkok is hosting a series of Christmas and New Year’s Eve dinner, as well as New Year’s Day brunch. Wake up to the new year with a series of festive brunch menus at Le Méridien Bangkok. Included in the line-up are Crostini with Parma Ham and Burrata, Baked Ocean Trout, Roasted Beef Stuff with Ham and Spinach, and many more seafood specialties.

The New Year’s Day 2023 Brunch Buffet is served at Latest Recipe, priced at THB2,531 net per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 232 8888.

The Carlton Hotel on Sukhumvit Road encourages you to stay late in bed and drag yourself to its underground dining venue for the Lazy New Year’s Brunch. An array of international, Japanese, and seafood dishes will be provided, whilst the special main courses like Grilled French Tenderloin with Truffle Mashed Potatoes and New Zealand Lamb Rack are the must-tries of the season.

Lazy New Year’s Brunch is served at Plate Restaurant, priced at THB1,599++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 090 7888.