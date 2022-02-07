The Prettiest Pink Restaurants and Cafes to Bookmark for Valentine’s Day

Here come the perfect spots for Valentine’s Day snapshots this 14 February 2022.

Pink is always in style, as seen at these popular pink venues around Bangkok. Whether you’re looking for a romantic photo opp, or just a beautiful interior to surround yourself with on the day of love, these places around Bangkok are sure to fulfil your needs.

Mia

Mia restaurant is known for having some of the city’s most beautiful dining rooms. For that extra dose of romance, check out the pink walls and floral decorations in the Floral Room. Here, diners can feast on modern European cuisine prepared by Chef Pongcharn ‘Top’ Russell and Pastry Chef Michelle Goh. Especially for Valentine’s Day, Mia is also serving up a special Valentine’s Day menu for the occasion.

Cafe Madeleine

Whilst you’re probably already visiting the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok to dine at the Michelin-starred Yu Ting Yuan, next time, stop by the newly-opened patisserie house, Cafe Madeleine. This residential-style cafe features several charming pink elements to make you swoon. On the occasion of Valentine’s day, the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef Andrea Bonaffini is offering a limited Red Velvet Cherry Valentine’s Day Cake for dessert lovers to celebrate with their loved ones.

The Red Velvet Cherry Valentine’s Day Cake is available for pre-order until February 10, 2022, and ready for pick-up during February 11-14, 2022.

Baby Bar Bangkok

Part of the Craftsman Bangkok Hotel, this sassy cafe and bar has little in common with the location in which it sits. The wooden and dark-coloured furniture of the boutique hotel is heavily contrasted by Baby Bar and its all-pink design inspired by Wes Anderson. Baby Bar serves cafe and breakfast favourites until 4PM and switches to Thai fusion dishes in the evenings. It’s the perfect place to wind down with a group of friends by the pool.

Pink Bar at Lebua

Pink is served sky-high on the 61st floor of The Dome at Lebua. The first boutique champagne bar in Bangkok, Pink Bar is stocked with some of the finest and rarest champagnes, including Le Brun de Neuville, Dosnon Champagne, and Champagne J. de Telemont to name a few. It is also one of the very few places in the world where you can get rare champagnes by the glass, so if you’re looking to treat someone special this Valentine’s Day, this is it.

Sretsis Parlour

This Thai fashion brand has extended its concept of fantasy into edible and yummy treats served in a fairytale-like setting. Behind the pink gateway of Sretsis Parlour lies a pink paradise delicately adorned with vintage elements, brought together by British interior designer House of Hackney. Those with a sweet tooth can choose from six different sets of sweets, savouries and tea here, with even healthy alternatives like raw cake on the menu. Perfect for vegan Valentines, too.

