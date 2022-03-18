The spring menu from Kinu by Takagi is a culinary triumph against all odds

You couldn’t really say that chef Norihisa Maeda, Kinu by Takagi’s new resident Chef de Cuisine, has the best luck with his new role at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok’s Japanese fine-dining restaurant. Thailand was hit by a new wave of pandemic when he launched his debut autumn menu. Then came spring, a season of new fresh ingredients and delightful colours, but some of the planned seasonal dishes couldn’t make it to the table due to some custom complications related to the imported produce. But not having the best luck doesn’t mean this veteran, Michelin-starred chef couldn’t deliver what we still consider one of the best gastronomic experiences of the season.

The dishes are cooked and presented following the “Kyo-ryori” — the pinnacle of Japanese dining sophistication defined by visual and natural beauty, subtlety of flavours, and the seasons. Last spring, Kinu partners with Shizuoka province to bring in the best ingredients to be transformed into 10 dishes that evoke the green hills of green tea plantation, the lush, juicy fresh strawberries and seasonal fish that’s the delicacy of the province. This time, Chef Maeda brings different inspirations from all over Japan: Hamaguri clams from Chiba, Hakata Wagyu and Hakata Amaou strawberries from Fukuoka, cooked in some dishes with Kinu’s signature unique acquisition like the bonito that is used for its dashi broth and the red miso.

The set menu ushers in the refreshing sense of spring from the first dish, Japanese lobster and prawn served with pickle turnip and Yuzu happo-dashi jelly, featuring the colourful lobster from Shizuoka with yuzu jelly and dashi broth. Fish like Shima-aji, Hama-dai, Buri and Kinmedai and mushrooms such as Shitake form the core ingredients of the following dishes, bringing to the palate the delectable crispiness and chewy textures. The oyster, together with ponzu, makes for a luxurious break especially when they are served with the premium red radish.

The course’s highlight, Hakata Wagyu from Fukuoka, comes late in the set. This produce comes from Japanese black and brown cattle that are fed with Fukuoka’s hay and multi-grain, and raised carefully for over 20 months in a stress-free environment surrounded by beautiful scenery and nature. The Hakata Wagyu from Fukuoka used at Kinu by Takagi won the first place in 2017 Wagyu Olympics and its marbled flesh with tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture requires minimal-yet-seasoned skill in bringing out its best feature. Another pride of Fukuoka comes in the dessert: the Hakata Amaou strawberry. Exclusively grown in Fukuoka prefecture, it’s Fukuoka’s most popular variety and has been ranked No.1 in sales in Japan for 15 consecutive years. Chef Takagi and Chef Maeda bring the juicy and sweet flavour of these strawberries through their soya bean and white miso ice cream with green tea panna cotta, making it a dessert dish that is a reminiscence of all things Japanese.

Kinu by Takagi is open for lunch and dinner from Wednesday to Sunday with 10 seats. The five-course lunch is priced at THB 4,000++ per person and starts serving at 12 pm and the ten-course dinner is priced at THB 8,000++ per person and starts serving at 6 pm. Advance reservations are required. For more information or reservations, please contact Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok at +66 2659 9000 or e-mail [email protected] or visit www.mandarinoriental.com/bangkok