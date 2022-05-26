5 Unconventional Afternoon Tea Sets You Need to Try in Bangkok

For when classic English afternoon tea feels unexciting, head out to these extraordinary venues for some unconventional varietals of afternoon tea.

From Chinese-style to Durian-infused, these afternoon tea sets are not what you’ve normally seen and tasted. Whether you’re a sweet tooth or a foodie on the hunt for innovative menus, these afternoon tea sets are some of Bangkok’s most creative that should not be missed.

[Hero and featured image credit: Yao Bangkok]

Chinese Afternoon Tea at Yào Restaurant

In the stunning Chinese restaurant set above Bangkok’s skyscrapers, Yào Restaurant presents a modern Chinese Afternoon Tea that features an interesting blend of dim sum and oriental sweets. On the savoury side, you’ll see Deep Fried Snow Fish with Sweet Soy Sauce, Steamed Chicken and Shrimp Dumpling, Jing Cong Cao Mushroom and Foie Gras Dumpling. More interestingly, the sweets parade includes Black Tea Scone, White Chocolate Mousse and Chrysanthemum Jelly, Chilled ‘Pang Da Hai’ with Sea Coconut, Aloe Vera Jelly and Bird’s Nest, and more. An exquisite choice of floral teas are included as well.

The Chinese Afternoon Tea is served on Saturday and Sunday 2.30pm-5pm at THB1,288++ for two persons.

Vegan and Gluten-free Afternoon Tea at The Authors’ Lounge

The age-old heritage tea room within the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, The Authors’ Lounge serves a one-and-only Vegan and Gluten-Free Afternoon Tea Set for those with specific dietary limitations. Although deprived of any wheat flour and butter, Executive Pastry Chef Pablo Gicquel still manages to whip up a wide range of goodies like Blueberry Tartlet, Carrot Cake, Gianduja & Oatmeal Cookie, Tofu Egg and Avocado Sandwich, Charcoal Tart with Leek Rice Milk, Vegan Protein and Vegan Cheddar Cheese Puff amongst others. Pair your treats with the lounge’s special teas, coffee, or Louis Roederer Brut Premier Champagne.

The Vegan and Gluten-Free Afternoon Tea Set is served daily during 12pm-6pm. The prices start at THB1,500 per person.

Durian Afternoon Tea at Ventisi

Bangkok sees some of the most colourful creations of durian this season with Durian Afternoon Tea at Ventisi, Centara Grand. Over 12 durian-based delicacies are included, whether it’s the Durian Double Cheesecake, Chocolate and Strawberry Coated Durian, Durian and Purple Potato Roll, Durian Sticky Rice Macarons and many more yellow desserts.

Durian Afternoon Tea is served until August 31, 2022, priced at THB888++ per two persons.

Thai Heritage Afternoon Tea at The Sukhothai Bangkok

In addition to the traditional Sukhothai High Tea Set, The Sukhothai Bangkok also serves a Thai Heritage Afternoon Tea Set that is unmissable for all Thai desserts lovers. They will see all-time favourite Thai treats like Pumpkin Custard, Sago and Sweet Golden Bean Paste, and Mango Sticky Rice, as well as savoury classics like Ma Hor and Watermelon Crispy Fish. These rich coconut-y delicacies are served with the Lobby Salon’s coffee blend, tea, infusions, or champagnes.

The Thai Heritage Afternoon Tea Set is available Monday to Friday from 1.30pm-4.30pm, priced at THB1,300++ per person.

A Pet-friendly Afternoon Tea at The House on Sathorn

The large yellow house on Sathorn serves a classic Heritage Afternoon Tea Set everyday, but on Sunday your lovely four-legged friends are granted access to the place too. The Paii Afternoon Tea delivers its usual yummy sweet and savoury bites such as Hazelnut Financier, Tamarind Éclair, Mixed Seafood Yellow Curry Tart, New Zealand Green Mussel Tomyum Mayo and more for you to savour. Meanwhile, your pets are welcomed to take a walk and hang around with you.

Paii Heritage Afternoon Tea is served daily during 2.30pm-5.30pm but pets are granted access only on Sunday, priced at THB1,450++ per set.

book now