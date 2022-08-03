From innovative Indian cuisine to fine French cuisine, here are the vegetarian and vegan tasting menus to test and taste in Bangkok.

The capital city has come a long way in catering to dietary preferences and restrictions, particularly acclimatising to plant-based diners. Bangkok’s fine dining scene recognises that the choice of diet to become vegetarian or vegan is becoming increasingly preferred, and befittingly responds to this progression.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of dining outlets situated in and around Bangkok that creatively coalesce plant-based ingredients with fine dining, resulting in innovative and inviting vegan and vegetarian tasting menus.

Vegetarian and Vegan Tasting Menus to Try in Bangkok

‘Chef’s Tasting Menu | Vegetarian Experience’ at Haoma

Recognised and revered for its progressive and sustainable neo-Indian zero-waste philosophy, sustainability is indisputably at the forefront at Haoma. Alongside their meat and seafood tasting menu, the urban farm dining outlet also serves a 10-course vegetarian menu entitled ‘Chef’s Tasting Menu | Vegetarian Experience.’ Taking inspiration from the heritage, the culture, and the roots of Indian cuisine, some of the highlight dishes from the vegetarian menu include the ‘Cheese Sandoz’ the ‘Butternut Ghee Roast’ the ‘Coconut Bhelpuri,’ and the ‘Passion & Lentil Caviar.’ In regards to libations, Haoma also offers a fine selection of sustainable, organic, and bio-dynamic wines.

‘Chef’s Tasting Menu | Vegetarian Experience’ is priced at THB 3,490++ per person.

‘Vegetables Menu’ at Savelberg Thailand

Next, we’ve got a two Michelin-starred dining outlet that sits atop the list of fine French restaurants in Bangkok: Savelberg Thailand. For the plant-based menu, Chef Henk Savelberg has crafted a ‘Vegetables Menu,’ a menu that spotlights vegetables in an inviting, innovative manner. The 6-course gastronomic journey commences with an amuse bouche encompassing different kinds of vegetables, Dutch white asparagus soup, goat cheese, and more. Following the variegated amuse-gueule, the next five courses are ‘Tomato,’ ‘Beetroot,’ ‘Fennel,’ ‘Artichoke,’ and ‘White Asparagus,’ with each course creatively underscoring a different vegetable, as insinuated by the title. The menu then concludes with a meticulously crafted sweet dish: the ‘Forest Mushroom.’

‘Vegetables Menu’ is priced at THB 3,750++ per person.

‘Taste of Mia Vegan Menu’ and ‘Taste of Mia Vegetarian Menu’ at Mia

Helmed by dynamic chef-duo Pongcharn ‘Top’ Russell and Michelle Goh, Mia artistically amalgamates Asian ingredients with European flavours in all of their seasonal tasting menus, including the vegan and vegetarian menus. ‘Taste of Mia Vegan Menu’ encompasses seven courses crafted with premium imported and locally sourced ingredients, and must-try dishes from the menu include the four canapés comprising tempura shiso; carrot tart; chickpea puff; and edamame tartlet. Other highlight dishes include the sweet potato gnocchi served with green curry veloute and pomelo; and the roasted butternut squash served with macadamia ricotta and garnished with lemon sage dressing. As for the ‘Taste of Mia Vegetarian Menu,’ most of the dishes resemble the ones on the vegan menu with a few modifications such as the addition of cheese and eggs.

‘Taste of Mia Vegan Menu’ and ‘Taste of Mia Vegetarian Menu’ are priced at THB 3,150++ per person.

‘Rasa Menu’ at Gaa

Next on the list is Gaa, a contemporary Indian fine dining outlet outfitted in a 60-year-old traditional Thai house serving Indian cuisine concocted with locally sourced ingredients. Helmed by the eminent Chef Garima Arora, Gaa is acclaimed for providing diners with a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience exhibiting the modern relevance of Indian cooking techniques. The restaurant offers a vegetarian menu entitled ‘Rasa Menu,’ and also accommodates vegan and gluten-free options upon request. The vegetarian tasting menu commences with the classic ‘Chaat’; followed by the paniyaram served with chili toast and Bombay sandwich; followed by a DIY beetroot bhel served with khakhra; and rice served with jackfruit and banana. Other dishes on the menu include the ‘Grilled Corn,’ ‘Rice n’ Cola,’ ‘Eggplant “Curry,”’ and ‘Pumpkin.’ All in all, the restaurant boasts a beautiful unification of tradition and modernity where progressive Indian flavours meet beautiful Thai architecture.

‘Rasa Menu’ is priced at THB 4,400++ per person.