Prestige Gourmet: Villa Frantzén Brings Gourmet Nordic Cuisine to Bangkok

Elegant aesthetics, attention to detail, and the novelty of Nordic cuisine all combine to make Villa Frantzén the restaurant on everyone’s lips at the moment. Prestige drops by for a delicious dinner and some creative cocktails.

Björn Frantzén, the former footballer turned superstar chef has a pair of three-Michelin-starred restaurants to his name

The Bangkok neighbourhood known as Yen Akat has over the past few years become an internationally diverse hub of fine dining, with French, Italian, Argentinian, and even German cuisine represented at the highest level. And now, with the opening last month of Villa Frantzén on Yen Akat Soi 3, Sweden has a culinary foothold in this cosmopolitan corner of the city. Of course, it might be a head-scratcher for some to imagine what this restaurant’s self- described “modern, Nordic cuisine” is all about, but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming the hottest ticket in town for local gourmands.

Much of the buzz surrounding Villa Frantzén has to do with Björn Frantzén himself, as this 45-year-old former footballer turned superstar chef already has a pair of three-Michelin-starred restaurants to his name: Frantzén in Stockholm, and Zén in Singapore. Needless to say, expectations are high for this latest venture, which is perhaps why Björn – together with his R&D team from Stockholm – chose to develop a special menu for his Bangkok baby; which locally-based Executive Chef Martin Enström and Executive Sous Chef Nilas Corneliussen will be further developing as time goes on.

The interior is immaculate, with obvious attention to detail everywhere you look

As for the restaurant itself, it’s set in a gorgeously restored private home, with seating for up 60 persons. The interior is immaculate, with obvious attention to detail everywhere you look; from the stylish mesh-metal lampshades dangling over the tables, to the wooden shelves showcasing colourful oversized jars of pickles and preserves. Credit for the design goes to Joyn Studio – a Stockholm-based interior architectural studio run by three Swedish women – who worked in close collaboration with the Frantzén Group.

One private upstairs dining room at Villa Frantzén includes access to a spectacular outdoor terrace

The spacious main dining area, immediately to the right of the reception area, is flanked on one side by a large open kitchen – where the cooks can be observed working at a frenetic pace – and on the other by the ‘Glasshouse’, a stunning, multi-windowed dining nook overlooking the garden. Guests can also choose to be seated in the lovely alcove to the left of the reception, or in one of the three private dining rooms located on the villa’s upper level (one of which boasts an absolutely drop-dead gorgeous private outdoor terrace).

Poached oyster, under a pillow of smoked cream, spiced pumpkin condiment, and sea buckthorn oil

Choosing where to sit is not the only element of customisation here, as diners also choose the dishes that make up their set menu experience. In total, the dinner consists of five servings, each of which offers a trio of choices (and four choices for the dessert). This idea not only reflects the original concept behind traditional prix fixe menus, it also underscores the fact that one’s subsequent visits to Villa Frantzén need never be the same way twice.

Specially packaged Villa Frantzén caviar

In addition to the menu’s five set servings, there’s also two optional ‘supplement servings’, both which we were happy to try. The first is a marvelous poached oyster, served on the half shell under a pillow of smoked cream, spiced pumpkin condiment, and sea buckthorn oil. It’s a wonderful one-bite delight, with the sprinkling on top of tiny pink fingerlime providing a citrussy pop on the palate. By contrast, the more elaborate caviar set is a DIY affair in which diners can add different toppings to their heart-shaped coconut and jackfruit waffles; brown butter with jackfruit, sour cream with nori, and/or a dollop of salty Villa Frantzén caviar. Our server also reveals that the caviar, packaged in its own 30g custom tin, is sourced from China (an interesting surprise).

Cold poached lobster with rhubarb, in tomato and vanilla consommé with black peppercorns and mint oil

Before our dinner begins in earnest a serving of kavring, a traditional Swedish bread, is brought to the table. This moist dark rye – made here with lager beer, and served with a large cone of French beurre bordier drizzled with grapeseed oil – is absolutely superb, making me wonder how I’ve lived so long without ever tasting this simple delicacy. Soon, however, my attention is diverted by the arrival of the first official course.

Norwegian salmon with beer poached king crab, avocado emulsion, pickled cucumber, dill, trout roe, and horseradish

For serving number one, I zero in on the cold poached lobster with rhubarb, served here in a tomato and vanilla consommé with black peppercorns and mint oil. The lobster, direct from Canada, is exquisitely done, and nicely offset by a smattering of almond chunks that add some crunchy texture. It’s a dish that’s both elegant and balanced, and full of subtle flavours. Of course, it was hard to resist also trying a bite of my companion’s yummy cured Norwegian salmon with beer poached king crab, served with an avocado emulsion, pickled cucumber, dill, trout roe, and horseradish.

Jerusalem artichoke done three ways – baked, pickled, and fried – coupled with vendace

My choice for serving number two is the fabulous Jerusalem artichoke done three ways – baked, pickled, and fried – coupled with vendace (freshwater whitefish) roe, crème fraîche, rapeseed oil vinaigrette, and dill. It’s another dish in which the gentle flavours are memorable without being overpowering, and the same can be said of the grilled scallops and fermented parsnips dish I also sampled at this juncture (further elevated by the inclusion of truffle dashi).

Grilled scallops with fermented parsnips

For serving number three I opt for the very tasty baked Spanish turbot – served with fermented white asparagus sauce, pine shoots (a nice Nordic touch), fresh herbs, mint oil, and peas – which is followed closely by my final savoury course of the evening… duck with foie gras.

Baked Spanish turbot served with fermented white asparagus sauce, pine shoots, fresh herbs, mint oil, and peas

“This one is grilled Challans duck, from France, with sticky beets, pan-fried foie gras, pistachios, and a raspberry hot sauce,” explains Chef Martin who has come to the table to introduce the dish. So, what makes the sauce ‘hot’ I ask. “There’s Sriracha in there,” he answers with a mischievous grin, before disappearing back to the kitchen.

Grilled Challans duck with sticky beets, pan-fried foie gras, pistachios, and raspberry hot sauce

This splash of spice illustrates how the chef can deftly incorporate strong local flavours into the mix, and it proves to be the table favourite for course number four – narrowly edging out my companion’s braised Australian ox cheek served in an onion white wine foam with onion purée, crispy onion, pickled onion, Brussel sprout leaves, parsley, burnt scallion oil, and a dash of licorice powder.

Braised Australian ox cheek served in an onion white wine foam with onion purée

Our final course, the dessert, begins with a shared portion of deep green herb sorbet – made with pine shoot oil, mint, matcha, and lemongrass – followed by a fluffy, warm cloudberry compote with sea buckthorn parfait, Italian meringue, marinated strawberries, and a crunchy carrot tuile on top.

Dessert is fluffy, cloudberry compote with sea buckthorn parfait, Italian meringue, marinated strawberries, and a crunchy carrot tuile

To accompany all these delectable dishes, the restaurant’s head sommelier, Sarah Karlsson (also the General Manager), has chosen some truly exceptional labels for the five-glass wine pairing. And now that the subject of adult beverages has been broached, it’s worth mentioning that a visit to the Villa Frantzén Cocktail Bar – housed in a separate space right beside the restaurant – is an absolute must!

Left: Executive Chef Martin Enström; Right: Bar Manager Gabriel Valdés

Soon to become a destination on its own, this laid-back lounge – the first standalone bar venture for the Frantzén Group – is led by Bar Manager Gabriel Valdés, who welcomes both walk-in guests, and those with dinner reservations, from 5pm onwards. His incredible craft cocktail menu is, in keeping with the overall restaurant ethos, an inspiring fusion of local and Nordic influences – making clever use of vinegars and other surprising ingredients.

‘Licorice&Air’ – a dreamy mix of almond vodka, pure licorice, butterscotch, salt and citrus

Standouts among the eight signature cocktails include the unforgettable ‘Licorice&Air’, a dreamy mix of almond vodka, pure licorice, butterscotch, salt and citrus, and a beetroot- based concoction that combines beet-infused vodka, akvavit (Swedish aquavit), elderberry, yuzu sake, whey, and a splash of citrus.

Swede dreams are made of this…