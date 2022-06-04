Where to Brunch in Bangkok This June

Still haven’t got plans for the weekends? Stop by at these terrific hotels for the most exciting weekend brunches you’ll find this June.

Spanish, Italian, French, and drag queens – the variety of Sunday brunch themes this month is wildly intriguing. Popular gastronomic venues around Bangkok are bringing the best of their specialties onto the buffet line, offering a set of delicacies for a limited time only.

[Hero and featured image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park]

The Kitchen Table, W Bangkok

W Bangkok is definitely going all-out with the ‘W Drag Brunch’ that doesn’t only feature the largest, most scrumptious feast, but also a line of performances from famous Bangkok drag queens and resident DJ. On this special date only, The Kitchen Table will fill you up with fresh-from-the-ocean seafood, Wagyu brisket, ribs, foie gras, sushi, Paella, and, on top of that, extravagant collections of free-flow boozy drinks. Espresso Martini, Bloody Mary, Woohito, the house wines, craft beer – you name it, they’ve got it.

‘W Drag Brunch’ will be held on Saturday June 25, 2022 from 12.30pm-3.30pm. The ‘Just for Food’ package is priced at THB2,299 net per person and ‘The Experience’ is priced at THB3,499 net per person. For more information and reservations, call 02 344 4210 or visit the website.

Volti Restaurant & Bar, Shangri-La Bangkok

The riverside hotel is arranging a series of gastronomic adventures, which starts with the exploration of Spanish food. Diners are greeted with ‘Barcelona: Bangkok Brunch’ this month where they will see stations of live-cooking paella, Volti signature pizza and pasta, churros with chocolate, plus many more dishes presented by Chef Fernando Chatilla. Enjoy the majestic feast al-fresco by the pool with live music.

‘Barcelona: Bangkok Brunch’ is available every Sunday until June 26, 2022, priced at THB1,600++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 236 7777 or visit the website.

This luxurious weekend brunch only comes around once a month at J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain, but it’s always worth the wait. Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Michel Lorain cooks up French classics and serves his ‘Luxe Sunday Brunch’ like a fine-dining meal, in which you will indulge in first-grade foie gras, freshly cooked seafood dishes, grilled and roasted meat dishes, and more.

‘Luxe Sunday Brunch’ is served on every last Sunday of the month from 12pm to 3pm, priced at THB2,200++ per person. For more information and reservations, call 02 119 4899 or visit the website.

Goji Kitchen + Bar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

For those looking to fill their Sunday with authentic Italian delicacies, book your seat at Goji Kitchen + Bar this month. From June to July, the restaurant’s culinary adventure continues to the Eternal City of Rome, reflecting on the city’s strong pizza culture and iconic landmarks. Brought here in the centre of Bangkok are Pizza Margherita, Gnocchi Cacio e Pepe, Saltimbocca alla Romana, Profiteroles, Ricotta Lemon Pie, and many more. Free-flow Bellini cocktails will be served at your table as well.

‘A Taste of Rome’ promotion is available until July 31, 2022 for Friday-Sunday dinner, Saturday lunch, and Sunday brunch. Sunday brunch is priced at THB2,500++ per person. For more information and reservations, call 02 059 5999 or visit the website.