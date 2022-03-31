Where to Brunch in Bangkok This April 2022

Make Saturdays and Sundays better with these weekend brunches in April 2022.

April comes with plenty of themed brunch menus for us to join each week. From a Venetian feast to an extravagant French Sunday brunch, Bangkok has room to every brunch-goer about town this month.

Goji Kitchen + Bar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

In Goji Kitchen + Bar’s Italian taste exploration, authentic Venetian cuisine is taking the stage this April. Known as the floating city, Venice’s cuisine is empowered by the freshest seafood dishes like bigoli pasta with clams and black squid ink sauce, pescatore pizza with salted cod, grilled polenta, and creamy codfish, all of which are served using the finest ingredients at Goji Kitchen + Bar. Authentic antipasti dishes like local burrata and roasted eggplants, and 24-month prosciutto with fresh figs are also the must-tries at brunch here.

The Venetian Adventure Sunday Brunch is available every Sunday until May 29, 2022, from 12pm to 2.30pm starting at THB2,400++ per person. For more information, contact 02-059-5999.

The St. Regis Bangkok is celebrating its 11th anniversary this April with a flavoursome feast, the Birthday Brunch. The culinary highlights include Avruga Caviar and Blinis, Terrine de Foie Gras au Cognac, Truffle Pasta in Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Wheel, and Baked Whole Red Snapper served with Champagne Butter Sauce. On this special occasion, diners will also stand a chance to win a lucky draw prize of a one-night stay in a Grand Deluxe room, too.

The Birthday Brunch is available on Sunday 3rd April, 2022 starting at THB3,200++ per person. For more information, contact 02-207-7777.

SEEN Rooftop Restaurant, Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel

The Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel welcomes a new brunch experience on its rooftop, with a stunning backdrop of Chao Phraya River and Bangkok’s skyline behind at SEEN Rooftop Restaurant. International delicacies from the award-winning chef include fried chicken chicharron, mussel escabeche, duck confit, crispy lechon belly, and roasted rib-eye. To the soundtrack of live saxophone music, guests of the Saturday Brunchilicious experience will also get a free access to cool off at the infinity pool until late.

Brunchilicious at SEEN Rooftop Restaurant is available every Saturday from 12pm to 3pm starting at THB2,499++ per person. For more information and reservations, call 02-431-9492.

J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain, U Sathorn Bangkok

For those interested in a French style of Sunday brunch, head out to J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain. The Michelin-starred chef whips up an impressive line of comfort French dishes using fine-dining techniques that will surely woo all diners. The chef only serves his Luxe Sunday Brunch on the last Sunday of each month, but it’s always worth the wait.

Luxe Sunday Brunch is available on the last Sunday of each month from 12pm-3pm starting at THB2,200++ per person including coffee and tea. For more information, call 02-119-4899.

At Chim Chim, an ‘art-inspired social diner,’ the unique Saturday brunch is coming even more alive with four renowned DJs jazzing up the Vinyl Brunch Summer Edition for the whole April. The fun starts at noon every Saturday, where DJ Pichy, DJ Tulwai, DJ Slip on Soul, and DJ Nanziee will take turns owning the turntable stage in different styles. For diners looking for ways to upgrade their Saturday brunch with art and music, this is the only place.

Chim Chim’s Saturday Vinyl Brunch takes place throughout April on Saturday during 12pm-4pm. For more information, contact Line Official @chimchimbangkok.

